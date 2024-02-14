‘We deserve this’: Meet the woman tasked with raising £2m to save Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema

Belmont Cinema has been a part of Sarah Dingwall’s life as far back as she can remember.

It was where she introduced her son Robert to the magic of the movies about 20 years ago, and the first place she visited after the daunting months of Covid.

Sitting at the Art Gallery Cafe, just a stone’s throw from the Belmont, Sarah describes the venue as her “place of comfort” where she could escape reality for a bit.

And she is not alone in this.

But sitting in that dark room with her son in 2005, their eyes locked on Wallace and Gromit’s adventures with a “were-rabbit”, Sarah never imagined that decades later she would be tasked with saving the cinema.

In the months to come, the 54-year-old will be leading efforts to raise the £2 million needed to reboot the Belmont Street venue.

Her starring role will be essential in plans to reopen it within a year.

Just days after taking the reins of the Belmont Cinema fundraising campaign, Sarah tells us about her part in achieving this ambitious milestone…

‘The Belmont is too important to lose – I just had to get involved’

Perhaps naturally, the conversation starts with Sarah’s infinite love for cinema and her fond memories of the Belmont – which “feels like home”.

Her cinephile credentials show right out the gate, discussing this year’s Oscar nominee Poor Things and her favourite film, the 2002 French documentary Etre et Avoir.

Like many others, the mum of two was “devastated” when the venue closed in 2022.

So when an opportunity presented itself, she felt compelled to dive in and help rescue it.

“You don’t realise how important it is until you lose it,” Sarah sighs.

“The Belmont is a unique place where people can come together to enjoy stories, to learn and to be entertained – in a way that other cinemas just can’t.

“There is a lot of affinity for it, and Aberdeen deserves an independent cinema – not only for film buffs but for the whole community.

“We often talk about building up the city – bringing back the Belmont will help us do just that, create a legacy for future generations.”

But what makes her the best person for the job?

Sarah and Dallas King, trustee for the Belmont Community Cinema group, admit that reaching their £2m target will be no small feat.

The cash is expected to cover a major revamp, as well as necessary upgrades to the equipment and running costs for its first six months.

But the magnitude of the project doesn’t scare Sarah.

With more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, she sure has one or two tricks up her sleeve to complete the “mission she believes in”.

And the greatest evidence of that sits at the heart of Aberdeen University’s campus.

Sarah played a fundamental part in raising £57m for the Sir Duncan Rice Library – the largest fundraising project undertaken by the institution to this day.

The polished glass structure replaced the crumbling Queen Mother library, which was “small, old and no longer fit for purpose”.

As an alumna of the university herself, providing a modern facility for students was something Sarah deeply cared about.

“It was a huge philanthropic endeavour,” she says.

“We did a very different approach to fundraising but it worked brilliantly, and it changed a lot not just for the university but for the city as a whole.

“This is what drives me – having a cause or a mission that I believe in, and helping something that can do good for others.”

And this passion and devotion – along with a pinch of optimism – is exactly what will help her achieve the Belmont group’s goal.

What’s the next step for the Belmont?

The first – and most important – stage of the campaign includes getting prominent foundations, organisations and individuals to pledge cash.

Sarah says securing these “first major gifts” will probably be their biggest challenge.

But she is confident people’s generosity will shine through.

The public will also have a chance to get involved further down the line.

Once they have reached half of the target, there will be community campaigns, crowdfunding events and other initiatives, such as sponsoring a seat at the Belmont.

‘It’s a collective effort and I’m convinced we will succeed’

There is a long road ahead, and only time will tell what will happen with the Belmont.

But the film buffs are determined to get the project across the line, and “get it right”.

And as daunting as this huge task can be sometimes, Sarah’s secret weapon is her optimism, backed by a “diverse team of brilliant people”.

“It’s a wonderful challenge, and I’m convinced we will succeed,” she smiles over a coffee.

“I know from experience how generous Aberdonians can be, and if we tell the right story and get people involved, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be.

“And it’s a collective effort – it doesn’t all sit on my shoulders.

“Everyone is responsible for it – not only the board and people who are working at the Belmont, but everyone in Aberdeen who loves cinema.”

Dallas added: “It’s a huge and very daunting task, but we are all completely committed to the idea, and we will do whatever we can with Sarah to see it through.”

Those interested in supporting the fundraising campaign can get in touch with Sarah and the Belmont Cinema team via email on info@belmontcinema.co.uk.