‘We deserve this’: Meet the woman tasked with raising £2m to save Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema

Sarah Dingwall will lead an ambitious fundraising campaign to bring back the city centre venue.

By Denny Andonova
Sarah Dingwall, head of income generation and business development at Aberdeen's Belmont Cinema, photographed outside the venue on Belmont Street.
Driven by her love for Belmont Cinema, Sarah Dingwall is determined to help get the project over the line. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Belmont Cinema has been a part of Sarah Dingwall’s life as far back as she can remember.

It was where she introduced her son Robert to the magic of the movies about 20 years ago, and the first place she visited after the daunting months of Covid.

Sitting at the Art Gallery Cafe, just a stone’s throw from the Belmont, Sarah describes the venue as her “place of comfort” where she could escape reality for a bit.

And she is not alone in this.

Staff were sent home after being told the Belmont Cinema would close immediately on October 6 2023.
The Belmont Cinema closed in October 2022.

But sitting in that dark room with her son in 2005, their eyes locked on Wallace and Gromit’s adventures with a “were-rabbit”, Sarah never imagined that decades later she would be tasked with saving the cinema.

In the months to come, the 54-year-old will be leading efforts to raise the £2 million needed to reboot the Belmont Street venue.

Her starring role will be essential in plans to reopen it within a year.

One of the screens at Belmont Cinema in Aberdeen.
The venue's screens that was once filled with film buffs now lay empty.

Just days after taking the reins of the Belmont Cinema fundraising campaign, Sarah tells us about her part in achieving this ambitious milestone…

‘The Belmont is too important to lose – I just had to get involved’

Perhaps naturally, the conversation starts with Sarah’s infinite love for cinema and her fond memories of the Belmont – which “feels like home”.

Her cinephile credentials show right out the gate, discussing this year’s Oscar nominee Poor Things and her favourite film, the 2002 French documentary Etre et Avoir.

Like many others, the mum of two was “devastated” when the venue closed in 2022.

So when an opportunity presented itself, she felt compelled to dive in and help rescue it.

Dallas King, Sarah Dingwall and Jacob Campbell photographed outside Belmont Cinema.
(L-R) Dallas King, Sarah Dingwall and Jacob Campbell are hopeful film buffs will soon be able to once again walk through the beloved venue’s doors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“You don’t realise how important it is until you lose it,” Sarah sighs.

“The Belmont is a unique place where people can come together to enjoy stories, to learn and to be entertained – in a way that other cinemas just can’t.

“There is a lot of affinity for it, and Aberdeen deserves an independent cinema – not only for film buffs but for the whole community.

“We often talk about building up the city – bringing back the Belmont will help us do just that, create a legacy for future generations.”

Photo of Belmont Cinema on Belmont Street.
The cinema has been on Belmont Street for more than 110 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But what makes her the best person for the job?

Sarah and Dallas King, trustee for the Belmont Community Cinema group, admit that reaching their £2m target will be no small feat.

The cash is expected to cover a major revamp, as well as necessary upgrades to the equipment and running costs for its first six months.

But the magnitude of the project doesn’t scare Sarah.

With more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, she sure has one or two tricks up her sleeve to complete the “mission she believes in”.

Robert Gordon University.
Sarah first got involved in fundraising at Aberdeen University, and latterly at Robert Gordon University where she helped raise cash for access, scholarships and community outreach programmes.

And the greatest evidence of that sits at the heart of Aberdeen University’s campus.

Sarah played a fundamental part in raising £57m for the Sir Duncan Rice Library – the largest fundraising project undertaken by the institution to this day.

Tourists outside the Duncan Rice Library.
Tourists outside the Duncan Rice Library. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The polished glass structure replaced the crumbling Queen Mother library, which was “small, old and no longer fit for purpose”.

As an alumna of the university herself, providing a modern facility for students was something Sarah deeply cared about.

Queen Elizabeth opening the Sir Duncan Rice Library in 2012, accompanied by her husband The Duke of Edinburgh.
Queen Elizabeth formally opened the Sir Duncan Rice Library in 2012, accompanied by her husband The Duke of Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

“It was a huge philanthropic endeavour,” she says.

“We did a very different approach to fundraising but it worked brilliantly, and it changed a lot not just for the university but for the city as a whole.

“This is what drives me – having a cause or a mission that I believe in, and helping something that can do good for others.”

And this passion and devotion – along with a pinch of optimism – is exactly what will help her achieve the Belmont group’s goal.

What do you miss most about Belmont Cinema? Let us know in our comments section below.

What’s the next step for the Belmont?

The first – and most important – stage of the campaign includes getting prominent foundations, organisations and individuals to pledge cash.

Sarah says securing these “first major gifts” will probably be their biggest challenge.

P&J newspaper clipping of Belmont Cinema fundraising story with headline: "Movie fans launch £2m plan to revive Belmont"
Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

But she is confident people’s generosity will shine through.

The public will also have a chance to get involved further down the line.

Once they have reached half of the target, there will be community campaigns, crowdfunding events and other initiatives, such as sponsoring a seat at the Belmont.

‘It’s a collective effort and I’m convinced we will succeed’

There is a long road ahead, and only time will tell what will happen with the Belmont.

But the film buffs are determined to get the project across the line, and “get it right”.

And as daunting as this huge task can be sometimes, Sarah’s secret weapon is her optimism, backed by a “diverse team of brilliant people”.

Trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King speaking at the Cowdray Hall in October to update supporters on what's ahead for Belmont Cinema.
Dozens of supporters showed up at the Cowdray Hall in October to get an update on what’s ahead for Belmont Cinema. Pictured speaking are trustees Jacob Campbell and Dallas King. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“It’s a wonderful challenge, and I’m convinced we will succeed,” she smiles over a coffee.

“I know from experience how generous Aberdonians can be, and if we tell the right story and get people involved, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be.

“And it’s a collective effort – it doesn’t all sit on my shoulders.

“Everyone is responsible for it – not only the board and people who are working at the Belmont, but everyone in Aberdeen who loves cinema.”

Dallas added: “It’s a huge and very daunting task, but we are all completely committed to the idea, and we will do whatever we can with Sarah to see it through.”

Those interested in supporting the fundraising campaign can get in touch with Sarah and the Belmont Cinema team via email on info@belmontcinema.co.uk.

Conversation