Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up for sale

For decades, The Highlander Hotel in Buckie’s West Church Street was a mainstay of the town.

However, the building fell into a state of disrepair after closing in 2019.

The following year, the hotel was in the news for the wrong reasons when it was discovered to being used as a drugs farm with almost £1m worth of cannabis.

Two years later, local couple Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland bought the building and transformed it into a hotel, restaurant, and bar called the Brig & Barrel.

Early last year, they opened their doors with nine hotel rooms, a beer garden and restaurant.

It has proven to be a big success.

The pair sunk more than £100,000 into the venture.

Jim, who lives on the same street as the business, previously told the Press and Journal: “We had a viewing and it was totally wrecked.

“A mess with 12-inch holes through every floor, wall and ceiling. Since we took over we’ve had 21 skips of rubbish taken away.

“Everybody in Buckie knows what happened here.

“We’re trying to rectify that, make a business out of it and make something for the local community.”

Brig & Barrel up for sale

Now the business is on the market for offers over £575,000.

CCL Property is advertising the sale on behalf of the couple.

New owners will be able to start trading straight away and benefit from the variety of income streams.

Why is Buckie hotel on the market?

Retired offshore worker Jim has revealed why the couple have put the business up for sale.

He told the Press and Journal: “We have put it on the market as it is getting too much for my wife and myself having to work seven days a week and 24 hours.

“It is time to enjoy our retirement and we have four dogs who are very important to us.”

He added: “The place has been really popular and we have employed around 33 people.

“We achieved our aim of refurbishing the building.

“But we also found out how difficult it is to run the business ourselves.

“We hope to find new owners with hospitality experience to take it over.”