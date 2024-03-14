Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up for sale

In 2022, Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland took over the former Highlander Hotel in Buckie.

By Sean McAngus
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For decades, The Highlander Hotel in Buckie’s West Church Street was a mainstay of the town.

However, the building fell into a state of disrepair after closing in 2019.

The following year, the hotel was in the news for the wrong reasons when it was discovered to being used as a drugs farm with almost £1m worth of cannabis.

Two years later, local couple Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland bought the building and transformed it into a hotel, restaurant, and bar called the Brig & Barrel.

Early last year, they opened their doors with nine hotel rooms, a beer garden and restaurant.

It has proven to be a big success.

Newspaper clipping of our coverage of the transformation of the former Highlander Hotel into the Brig & Barrel.
Our coverage of the transformation.

The pair sunk more than £100,000 into the venture.

Jim, who lives on the same street as the business, previously told the Press and Journal: “We had a viewing and it was totally wrecked.

“A mess with 12-inch holes through every floor, wall and ceiling. Since we took over we’ve had 21 skips of rubbish taken away.

“Everybody in Buckie knows what happened here.

“We’re trying to rectify that, make a business out of it and make something for the local community.”

Wrecked bathroom inside the Highlander Hotel before its transformation.
An example of what the new owners saw when they viewed the building before the transformation. Image: Jim Sutherland

Brig & Barrel up for sale

Exterior of the Brig & Barrel in Buckie.
Brig and Barrel is up for sale. Image: CCL Property

Now the business is on the market for offers over £575,000.

CCL Property is advertising the sale on behalf of the couple.

New owners will be able to start trading straight away and benefit from the variety of income streams.

One of the bedrooms inside the Buckie hotel.
One of the bedrooms. Image: CCL Property
Inside the Brig & Barrel.
Another picture of inside the building. Image: CCL Property

Why is Buckie hotel on the market?

Retired offshore worker Jim has revealed why the couple have put the business up for sale.

He told the Press and Journal: “We have put it on the market as it is getting too much for my wife and myself having to work seven days a week and 24 hours.

“It is time to enjoy our retirement and we have four dogs who are very important to us.”

Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland outside the Brig & Barrel hotel in Buckie.
Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “The place has been really popular and we have employed around 33 people.

“We achieved our aim of refurbishing the building.

“But we also found out how difficult it is to run the business ourselves.

“We hope to find new owners with hospitality experience to take it over.”

Project to transform former site of Buckie meat factory into trampoline park moves forward

More from Moray

Childcare worker struck off after being physically abusive while working at the Magic Roundabout centre in Elgin.
Elgin childcare worker struck off after being 'physically aggressive' towards children under two
UHI Moray closure threat could impact £100 Moray Growth Deal says councillor. Image: Jason Hedges; DC Thomson
Could UHI Moray closure threat impact £100m region deal?
Morag Cumming is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland
Morag Cumming: Police trace pensioner missing overnight
Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Demolition work at the site happening back in December. Image: Facebook/ Jumpstation Trampoline Park Buckie
Project to transform former site of Buckie meat factory into trampoline park moves forward
Corporal David Thorne died in a collision on the A96 last week. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne
RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of 'dear colleague' who died in A96 crash
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Elgin Mosque.
Plans revealed to extend Elgin Mosque and Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel approved
Police appeal to find missing Moray woman. Image: Police Scotland.
Moray woman reported missing found safe and well

Conversation