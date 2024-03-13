Morag Cumming: Police ‘anxious’ to trace pensioner missing overnight

Police say they are ‘anxious’ to trace a Fochabers pensioner missing overnight.

Morag Cumming, 70, was last seen in the Duncan Avenue area around 9.30am on Tuesday March 12.

She has not been in touch since.

Morag is described as being around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with brown/blonde shoulder-length hair.

She wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a grey raincoat and carrying a handbag.

Morag has a bus pass and is known to travel by bus to both Elgin and Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are anxious to trace Morag to ensure that she is safe and well and are asking any members of the public who may have seen her to pass this information to police.

“We would also urge Morag to please get in touch with someone to confirm that she is ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3514 of Tuesday, 12 March, 2024.