Morag Cumming: Police ‘anxious’ to trace pensioner missing overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Morag Cumming: Police ‘anxious’ to trace pensioner missing overnight

Missing woman Morag Cumming was last seen in the Duncan Avenue area around 9.30am on Tuesday.

By Louise Glen
Morag Cumming is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland
Morag Cumming is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland

Police say they are ‘anxious’ to trace a Fochabers pensioner missing overnight.

Morag Cumming, 70, was last seen in the Duncan Avenue area around 9.30am on Tuesday March 12.

She has not been in touch since.

Morag is described as being around 5ft 4ins, of slim build with brown/blonde shoulder-length hair.

She wears glasses and is believed to be wearing a grey raincoat and carrying a handbag.

Morag has a bus pass and is known to travel by bus to both Elgin and Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are anxious to trace Morag to ensure that she is safe and well and are asking any members of the public who may have seen her to pass this information to police.

“We would also urge Morag to please get in touch with someone to confirm that she is ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3514 of Tuesday, 12 March, 2024.

More from Moray

Children in bunny outfits and Crathes Castle
Eggscellent trails being held across the north and north-east this Easter
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Flooding and disruption expected as alerts issued for north communities
Demolition work at the site happening back in December. Image: Facebook/ Jumpstation Trampoline Park Buckie
Project to transform former site of Buckie meat factory into trampoline park moves forward
Corporal David Thorne died in a collision on the A96 last week. Image: The family of Corporal Thorne
RAF Lossiemouth in mourning after death of 'dear colleague' who died in A96 crash
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a vicious rapist and a danger dog
Elgin Mosque.
Plans revealed to extend Elgin Mosque and Erskine’s transformation of Forres hotel approved
Police appeal to find missing Moray woman. Image: Police Scotland.
Moray woman reported missing found safe and well
Zoe Sullivan with husband Ben and their 12 (twelve) children. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
No ordinary Mother's Day: Meet Burghead mum-of-12 Zoe
Stagecoach bus parked at Elgin bus station.
Revealed: Police calls to Elgin bus station treble in 'deeply alarming' trend
3
Stock image of red SFRS appliance zoomed in on logo. Fire crews were called to a shed fire in Bucksburn.
Emergency crews called to blaze in Elgin