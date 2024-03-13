Make like a tourist with these 5 fun activities in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Make like a tourist with these 5 fun activities in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is the perfect playground with various activities to suit everyone's tastes.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
Aberdeen Beach
Aberdeen is the ideal location for a fun-filled day out.

Are you in search of inspiration for an unforgettable day out? Aberdeen has everything you need for a fun and memorable day.

Make like a tourist this spring and explore everything Aberdeen has to offer – there’s so much to discover right on your doorstep, from exhilarating sports to relaxation in the various parks.

To kickstart your day, we’ve crafted an itinerary designed to ensure a joy-filled experience.

What makes this adventure even better is the versatility in transportation – be it by bus, on foot or cycling along scenic routes, these activities are easy to access for all.

What to do during a day out in Aberdeen

1. Breakfast at The Pier

Cooked breakfast
Breakfast at The Pier is a great way to start a day out in Aberdeen.

Begin the day out in Aberdeen with a brunch fit for a champion at The Pier. Dive into a pancake stack topped with crispy bacon and flowing maple syrup. Wash it down with a refreshing strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry smoothie.

There is an expansive menu so there really is something for everyone, with other options including a full Scottish breakfast, eggs and a breakfast burrito.

2. Climbing at Transition Extreme

There are climbing walls for all levels at Transition Extreme.

After a satisfying breakfast, take a leisurely stroll to Transition Extreme, conveniently located next to The Pier. Explore climbing walls suitable for all levels. With bouldering and lead climbing options, you can really test your limits. Don’t worry if you don’t have your own gear, equipment hire is available.

3. A relaxing afternoon at Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park
In Hazlehead Park you can find an array of flowers and plants, a cafe, a playpark and more.

Following the adrenaline-filled workout, continue your day out in Aberdeen by making your way to Hazlehead Park for some peace and relaxation. If you’re leaving from Transition Extreme like we suggest, the park is just a 10-minute walk to the city centre and a bus ride away. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through lush greenery and even grab a bite to eat at the cafe.

4. Dinner at The Ivy Lodge

Ivy lodge
Find a range of food and drink options at The Ivy Lodge.

Jump back onto the bus and return to the city centre for dinner at The Ivy Lodge, where the lively atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for socialising and dining. There’s a range of food and drink options – why not try a burger topped with bacon and melted cheese, a seasoned favourite? Don’t forget the loaded fries and a cranberry cosmo to complete the dining experience.

5. Making memories at Codona’s Amusement Park

Codonas
Codona’s Amusement Park has a range of activities from bowling to crazy golf, an arcade, rides and more.

Conclude your day out in Aberdeen with a bang at Codona’s Amusement Park. Enjoy a game of bowling where strikes are the goal and laughs are the prize. The clatter of pins, friendly banter and victorious strikes make for the perfect ending to an Aberdeen escapade. Codona’s offers more than just bowling though; explore a karting track and arcade games for added entertainment.

If you want to replicate this fantastic day out in Aberdeen, make sure to consider public transport and active ways of travel like cycling and walking to get around.

You can find more suggestions on great food spots, fun activities and more things to do in Aberdeen by downloading the Spring into Aberdeen supplement.

Learn more about VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it campaign! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

