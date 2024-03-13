Make like a tourist with these 5 fun activities in Aberdeen

Are you in search of inspiration for an unforgettable day out? Aberdeen has everything you need for a fun and memorable day.

Make like a tourist this spring and explore everything Aberdeen has to offer – there’s so much to discover right on your doorstep, from exhilarating sports to relaxation in the various parks.

To kickstart your day, we’ve crafted an itinerary designed to ensure a joy-filled experience.

What makes this adventure even better is the versatility in transportation – be it by bus, on foot or cycling along scenic routes, these activities are easy to access for all.

What to do during a day out in Aberdeen

1. Breakfast at The Pier

Begin the day out in Aberdeen with a brunch fit for a champion at The Pier. Dive into a pancake stack topped with crispy bacon and flowing maple syrup. Wash it down with a refreshing strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry smoothie.

There is an expansive menu so there really is something for everyone, with other options including a full Scottish breakfast, eggs and a breakfast burrito.

2. Climbing at Transition Extreme

After a satisfying breakfast, take a leisurely stroll to Transition Extreme, conveniently located next to The Pier. Explore climbing walls suitable for all levels. With bouldering and lead climbing options, you can really test your limits. Don’t worry if you don’t have your own gear, equipment hire is available.

3. A relaxing afternoon at Hazlehead Park

Following the adrenaline-filled workout, continue your day out in Aberdeen by making your way to Hazlehead Park for some peace and relaxation. If you’re leaving from Transition Extreme like we suggest, the park is just a 10-minute walk to the city centre and a bus ride away. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through lush greenery and even grab a bite to eat at the cafe.

4. Dinner at The Ivy Lodge

Jump back onto the bus and return to the city centre for dinner at The Ivy Lodge, where the lively atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for socialising and dining. There’s a range of food and drink options – why not try a burger topped with bacon and melted cheese, a seasoned favourite? Don’t forget the loaded fries and a cranberry cosmo to complete the dining experience.

5. Making memories at Codona’s Amusement Park

Conclude your day out in Aberdeen with a bang at Codona’s Amusement Park. Enjoy a game of bowling where strikes are the goal and laughs are the prize. The clatter of pins, friendly banter and victorious strikes make for the perfect ending to an Aberdeen escapade. Codona’s offers more than just bowling though; explore a karting track and arcade games for added entertainment.

If you want to replicate this fantastic day out in Aberdeen, make sure to consider public transport and active ways of travel like cycling and walking to get around.

You can find more suggestions on great food spots, fun activities and more things to do in Aberdeen by downloading the Spring into Aberdeen supplement.

