The Original Factory Shop is coming to Fort William in the next few weeks, and is looking for staff.

The retailer is to take up the High Street building previously occupied by M&Co in May.

The Original Factory Shop is a retail chain that sells discounted clothing, homeware, electrical goods, furniture and more.

It has branches across the UK, including in Oban and Inverness.

Job vacancies available

The forthcoming arrival in Fort William was revealed on the Oban’s branch’s Facebook page which also highlighted a number of job vacancies.

This includes a supervisor post, as well as several sales roles which range from four to 16-hour contracts.

Applicants are also invited to privately message the Oban shop’s Facebook page.

People in Fort William have responded positively to the news that the prominent building will be occupied once again.

Many said they are also pleased they will no longer have to make the journey to Oban to shop at one of the chain’s stores.

Scottish retail chain M&Co shut the doors on its Fort William store on March 25 and the premises lay empty for some months.

The company confirmed last year that all its UK stores were closing, with the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.

It was the latest in a list of retail and fashion chains to leave the high street.

190 shops across the country

The Original Factory Shop, which was founded in 1969, now has more than 190 stores across the UK and has added some in the north and north east recently.

The firm moved into M&Co’s former base in Academy Street, Inverness in September.

Other stores include Buckie, Fraserburgh, Invergordon, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Stornoway and Thurso.

The new store located on Academy Street, Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

