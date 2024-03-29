Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Original Factory Shop looking to recruit staff for new store opening in Fort William

The retailer is preparing to move into the former M&Co building in the town's High Street

By Shannon Morrison
Pictured: Fort William's High Street during peak tourist season
Pictured: Fort William High Street. Image by: Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 30/05/2023

The Original Factory Shop is coming to Fort William in the next few weeks, and is looking for staff.

The retailer is to take up the High Street building previously occupied by M&Co in May.

The Original Factory Shop is a retail chain that sells discounted clothing, homeware, electrical goods, furniture and more.

It has branches across the UK, including in Oban and Inverness.

Job vacancies available

The forthcoming arrival in Fort William was revealed on the Oban’s branch’s Facebook page which also highlighted a number of job vacancies.

This includes a supervisor post, as well as several sales roles which range from four to 16-hour contracts.

Applicants are also invited to privately message the Oban shop’s Facebook page.

People in Fort William have responded positively to the news that the prominent  building will be occupied once again.

Many said they are also pleased they will no longer have to make the journey to Oban to shop at one of the chain’s stores.

Exterior of old M&Co building in Fort William from Google Maps.
The old M&Co building on Fort William High Street. Image Google Maps

Scottish retail chain M&Co shut the doors on its Fort William store on March 25 and the premises lay empty for some months.

The company confirmed last year that all its UK stores were closing, with the loss of nearly 2,000 jobs.

It was the latest in a list of retail and fashion chains to leave the high street.

190 shops across the country

The Original Factory Shop, which was founded in 1969, now has more than 190 stores across the UK and has added some in the north and north east recently.

The firm moved into M&Co’s former base in Academy Street, Inverness in September.

Other stores include Buckie, Fraserburgh, Invergordon, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Stornoway and Thurso.

Exterior of the new Original Factory Shop located on Academy Street, Inverness.

The new store located on Academy Street, Inverness. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

