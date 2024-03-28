Cautious welcome from students as UHI Moray commits to art degree

Art students have welcomed a commitment to run a degree course at UHI Moray in the next academic year.

But there are concerns it may come under threat again in the future.

In February, the Elgin college said there would be “adjustments” to the arts programme offered there.

And that included a “pause” in student recruitment to its fine art degree.

Very worrying time for students

However, this week those students were told the course would run in the next academic year.

Changes to art provision was part of a financial recovery plan for the college so it can balance its books.

25 lecturer and 20 support staff jobs are on the line.

And degree and HND courses are expected to be cut from the curriculum.

Students raised concerns over the future of Moray School of Art if the degree course was stopped.

However, in an email to students principal David Patterson said: “We have decided that the fine art degree programme will continue to run as planned from next academic session.”

Kay McGregor felt uncertainty over the future of the degree impacted her and her family.

She said: “I’m pleased it’s happening. But are we going to have this every year?

‘I’m feeling encouraged about the power of protest’

“I didn’t realise what effect the uncertainty was having on my daughter. When I told her the degree was going ahead she burst into tears.

“I think this course has been falling under the radar. Now this has happened we need to somehow raise the profile.”

Krzysztof Zajaczkowski felt students’ efforts to bring the threat to the art degree to public attention influenced the decision to continue it.

He said: “I’m feeling encouraged about the power of protest. I think it’s had some impact.

“Hopefully management have learned some lessons about communication.”

Rachel Heard is studying the UAL (University of the Arts London) art and design level three diploma. And has applied to do the degree.

She said: “I almost lost a job because I’ve been so concerned about this.

“The college is an asset to the whole community and we need to make the most of it.”

Funding cuts

Part-time student Susan Wilson called for more action from the Scottish Government to improve funding for colleges and universities.

She said: “I don’t think this situation has been handled well.

“But we don’t want scalps, we want our art school to survive.

“Management here are in an impossible situation because of cuts to funding in higher education.”

Another art student who did not want to be named praised staff for supporting them during their studies.

They said: “I came from a horrendous marriage, and I wouldn’t have been able to cope at a bigger campus.

“This course has healed me. I can now walk into a room with lots of people without feeling sick.”

In his email Mr Patterson said the senior management team were committed to working to ensure the continuity and development of art provision.

He added: “Once again, we sincerely regret the unplanned sharing of a staff briefing document, the heightened level of unhelpful speculation, and the inaccurate perception that a final decision had already been made.

“We are fully aware that this has been a very worrying time for students and staff, and hope this email will begin the process of re-focussing everyone on the core academic work required to support student achievement and progression this year, and into next.”