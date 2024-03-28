Inverness care home shut down following ‘serious and significant concerns’

A care home in Inverness is being shut down after inspectors uncovered “serious and significant concerns”.

The Care Inspectorate has revealed it applied for a court application to get Cradlehall Care Home closed as soon as possible.

The organisation said it had identified significant concerns about the safety and wellbeing of the residents – and that there was no choice but to make the rare move.

The nursing home provides 50 beds for the care of older people for nursing, palliative and dementia care.

Cradlehall was acquired by St Phillips Care in November.

Cradlehall Care Home to close down

Following an in-depth inspection, the Care Inspectorate says the care home will close its doors on April 17.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness.

“Because of our concerns about the safety and wellbeing of residents we submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“Agreement has now been reached between the care provider and the Care Inspectorate to voluntarily cancel the service’s registration with the Care Inspectorate, and the home is now expected to close on 17 April.

“This will allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with our partners including Highland Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

At the end of last year, concerns were raised about the future of the home.

Highland Council and NHS boards were asked if they planned to take over Cradlehall, but The P&J was told that “no decision” had been made yet.

Councillor David Fraser, health and social care and wellbeing spokesman, stressed that “hard work is going on in the background” to secure the future of the home.