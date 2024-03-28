Inverness care home shut down following ‘serious and significant concerns’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness care home shut down following ‘serious and significant concerns’

Cradlehall Care Home will close its doors after inspectors said they could not ensure the "the safety and wellbeing of residents".

By Alberto Lejarraga
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness will close its doors in April.
Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness will close its doors in April.

A care home in Inverness is being shut down after inspectors uncovered “serious and significant concerns”.

The Care Inspectorate has revealed it applied for a court application to get Cradlehall Care Home closed as soon as possible.

The organisation said it had identified significant concerns about the safety and wellbeing of the residents – and that there was no choice but to make the rare move.

The nursing home provides 50 beds for the care of older people for nursing, palliative and dementia care.

Cradlehall was acquired by St Phillips Care in November.

Cradlehall Care Home to close down

Following an in-depth inspection, the Care Inspectorate says the care home will close its doors on April 17.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Cradlehall Care Home in Inverness.

“Because of our concerns about the safety and wellbeing of residents we submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home’s registration.

“Agreement has now been reached between the care provider and the Care Inspectorate to voluntarily cancel the service’s registration with the Care Inspectorate, and the home is now expected to close on 17 April.

“This will allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.

“We are working closely with our partners including Highland Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time.”

At the end of last year, concerns were raised about the future of the home.

Highland Council and NHS boards were asked if they planned to take over Cradlehall, but The P&J was told that “no decision” had been made yet.

Councillor David Fraser, health and social care and wellbeing spokesman, stressed that “hard work is going on in the background” to secure the future of the home.

Authorities tight-lipped over future of care home operations in Inverness and Fort William

 

