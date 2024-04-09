Mysterious classic car discovered in Buckie forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Mysterious classic car discovered in Buckie forest

It's the latest find from a Lossiemouth explorer who has uncovered hundreds of wrecks hidden in the region.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Renault 19 from the 1980s abandoned in the woods.
The classic car was found in a woodland area of Buckie. Image: David Hendry

A Moray explorer has discovered a rare classic car abandoned in a forest area of Buckie.

David Hendry, a Lossiemouth HGV driver,  has found a Renault 19 from the 80s with a Portsoy Motors plate in the Moray town.

Although the Greenock-born discoverer confirmed he found the vehicle somewhere in Buckie, he does not want to give away the exact location.

But he added there were three other dumped cars in the same area, a Vauxhall Nova, a Ford Escort and a Peugeot 205.

The Renault 19 was found next to a Vauxhall Nova, a Ford Escort and a Peugeot 205. Image: David Hendry

Over 100 classic cars found in the north and north-east

David, who was featured in the Classic and Sport Car Magazine after discovering a 1952 Bristol 401 inside an abandoned farmhouse in the north-east, has found more than 100 classic cars hidden across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He told the Press & Journal: “It’s hard to explain how I find them, but I know where to look just by observing the terrain and trees.”

He said he is “obsessed with forests” and that he explores deep inside them to document places and structures no one has ever found.

David took a picture of this Ford model Y from the 1930s that he found in some woods in the Highlands. Image: David Hendry
He spotted this 1950s Ford Popular last year in a forest in Moray and explained he “spent hours digging it out.” Image: David Hendry
This 80s Volkswagen Passat was found in some woods in the Highlands. Image: David Hendry
A history lover, he spotted a Warwick bomber crashed in 1945 somewhere in the Highlands. Image: David Hendry

Hendry, who explained he is not a car expert, spots the vehicles when documenting WWII and 1860s volunteer sites and takes photographs of them.

However, he never reveals the exact location of his discoveries.

“There are too many thieves and souvenir hunters nowadays,” he said.

Buckie house fire: No suspicious circumstances around pensioner’s death

 

