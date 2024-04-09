Mysterious classic car discovered in Buckie forest

A Moray explorer has discovered a rare classic car abandoned in a forest area of Buckie.

David Hendry, a Lossiemouth HGV driver, has found a Renault 19 from the 80s with a Portsoy Motors plate in the Moray town.

Although the Greenock-born discoverer confirmed he found the vehicle somewhere in Buckie, he does not want to give away the exact location.

But he added there were three other dumped cars in the same area, a Vauxhall Nova, a Ford Escort and a Peugeot 205.

Over 100 classic cars found in the north and north-east

David, who was featured in the Classic and Sport Car Magazine after discovering a 1952 Bristol 401 inside an abandoned farmhouse in the north-east, has found more than 100 classic cars hidden across Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He told the Press & Journal: “It’s hard to explain how I find them, but I know where to look just by observing the terrain and trees.”

He said he is “obsessed with forests” and that he explores deep inside them to document places and structures no one has ever found.

Hendry, who explained he is not a car expert, spots the vehicles when documenting WWII and 1860s volunteer sites and takes photographs of them.

However, he never reveals the exact location of his discoveries.

“There are too many thieves and souvenir hunters nowadays,” he said.