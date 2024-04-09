Teacher and Highland League legend John Cowie of Buckie dies, 81

Former Inverness Thistle ‘legend’ and popular Buckie High School teacher John Cowie has died aged 81.

The Highland League star known for his ability to play in any position was a prolific goal scorer in the late 60s and early 70s.

Buckie born

Son of fisherman John Cowie and his wife Mary Ann, John Junior – also known as Johnny or Jake – was the youngest of six children for the Buckie couple.

Born at his 104 Main Street home on May 7 1942 all of John’s schooling took place in the small fishing town, before he began an apprenticeship in joinery.

Despite a busy home, school, Boys’ Brigade and then work, one thing underpinned John’s life: football.

A keen player from childhood he would go on to both play and manage teams in the junior and Highland League sides of Scotland’s north.

Teaching ambition

In 1964, John met Irene Beavan, from Portgordon, at a dance in Cullen.

After courting the pair tied the knot in July 1966 in Buckie Methodist Church where they were both members.

Initially living in Buckie they soon moved to Aberdeen when John found employment as a clerk of works for a band of hospitals. After two years – perhaps inspired by three educationalist siblings – John also wanted to become a teacher.

While Irene worked for the Inland Revenue John returned to college in Aberdeen to qualify as a technical teacher.

Graduating in 1970, his first post was at Keith Grammar School. In 1972 he moved on to Buckie High School.

Buckie High School

The couple rented a home in Portgordon while their new home in Buckie was being built. Contributed to by John’s vast joinery skills, he helped build their house while Irene went on to work in a local accountancy firm.

John remained at Buckie High School until he retired in 2002. Asked to return to teach a day a week, he gradually added more and more teaching time until he “properly retired” in 2005.

In retirement he enjoyed being with friends, travelling to see relations, spending time in his garden and being at home with Irene.

“But there was always football,” Irene added. “He was still involved well into his 60s.”

Highland League

John – who was known as Johnny or Jake when playing – was signed to teams including Buckie Thistle, Rothes, Lossiemouth, Deveronvale and Keith. But he was most successful during his time with Inverness Thistle.

Over 10 years, and as part of a dynamic and formidable duo with Ian Stephens, John scored 200 goals during his heyday at Kingsmills Park.

“Our weekends were mostly taken up travelling to and from games, though it nearly all came to an end in the early 70s when he broke his leg,” added Irene.

In a game against Elgin City he did indeed fracture his leg in two places. Determined it wouldn’t be the end of his playing career he fought back to fitness.

‘Amazing’ player

Released from his Thistle contract in 1974 he eventually moved on to Deveronvale as a player and assistant manager.

In a newspaper article from the time former Keith manager Tim George Stapleton spoke of John’s return to the game.

“Johnny never ceases to amaze,” he said. “He is super fit for his age and can give the younger lads a start and will still beat them to the ball. But it’s the ability to adapt to any position that’s his trump card.

“He’s completely dedicated to the game and to come back after the double fracture of the leg takes guts.”

‘Lucky to have John’

When he eventually hung up his boots, John became involved in junior football, coaching and managing.

In their latter years, John and Irene relished their time with family and friends. The couple marked their Golden Wedding anniversary with a small private dinner.

Irene said: “I believe I was very lucky to have John as my husband for 57 years.

“He was a very tolerant, good-natured man. Also very determined. When I think back to how hard he worked to retrain as a teacher I realise just how determined he really was. On and off the football park.”

Tributes

Following a short illness, John passed away peacefully at Seafield Hospital, Buckie, on Friday March 15.

A private funeral took place at Moray Crematorium.

Irene has been comforted by the countless cards and tributes received.

“I’ve been quite taken aback by how many messages I’ve received.

“Most say the same thing: that John was a popular person, a good teacher and a gentleman.

“Yes I would say that most people seemed to have liked my husband.”