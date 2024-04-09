Did you solve the 1% question which won two Aberdeenshire contestants almost £19k each?

Two contestants from the north-east are celebrating after winning thousands of pounds on a popular ITV game show.

Sarah Hobin and Scott Coull both managed to take home a slice of the £94,000 jackpot on the most recent episode of The 1% Club.

Hosted by comedian, Lee Mack, the quiz show begins with 100 contestants who are whittled down as they compete to make it to the end.

They must then answer a question only 1% of the country can get right in the hope of winning up to £100,000.

Luckily for Sarah and Scott, both answered correctly – managing to take home just under £19,000 each.

Primary school teacher from Aberdeen wins big

Sarah Hobin from Aberdeen first appeared on screen during the 25% question which she managed to answer correctly, securing her place in the next round of the game.

The primary school teacher was then asked by Lee what the children think of her chances on the show.

Sarah responded: “I haven’t told them but they’re a nice class! So I think they think I’ll do well.”

She also shared that she likes to do cryptic crosswords during her spare time and that she used to be in Menta until she was thrown out for not paying the registration fee.

With an IQ of 151, it is no surprise that Sarah managed to join the 1% Club and take home a cash prize.

Fraserburgh man to buy toys for his dog after winning almost £19k

Scott Coull, from Fraserburgh, also managed to land himself a share of the prize money and officially join the 1% club.

When asked what he would spend his winnings on, he said that the first thing he would do is buy some toys for his dog.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Scott said: “The experience was great. Very surreal going into the studio at first when you’ve watched it on TV but the whole crew are there to make sure everyone has what they need.

“My aim was to get to the 1% question and wasn’t sure if I’d go for it, but once the answer was revealed, I was definitely happy I did.

“Although very stressful the further you get, it’s something I’d definitely do again just for the experience.”

The lead-up to the winning moment

With just 12 people left in the quiz, it was time for the 10% question.

This round left only seven people taking on the 5% question, which eventually left six contestants taking on the final round.

Five of the six finalists correctly guessed the right answer, each taking home £18,800 in winnings, leaving Sarah and Scott absolutely delighted.

The question asked was this, referring to a picture on the screen: “Starting on 25, the middle square, SEEN takes you to 27. From there, NEW takes you to 20. From there, which square does SEWN take you to?”

With only 1% of the country managing to solve this question, did you get it right?

The answer

It turns out that SEEN and SEWN aren’t just random letters, but compass directions (South, East, North and West).

By following this route on the grid, the final destination was 20.