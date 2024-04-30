Aberdeen store on Lidl wish list of seven new north and north-east shops

Supermarket chain Lidl has revealed its “wish list” of locations for potential new stores — including seven in the north and north-east.

The discounter has announced plans to open hundreds of new stores across the UK, creating thousands of jobs.

Lidl is on the hunt for suitable sites at 67 locations in Scotland, including Inverness, Ellon, Westhill, Stonehaven and Banchory.

It also wants to add a branch to the Garthdee area of Aberdeen as well as relocating its existing store in Mastrick.

Mastrick store relocation has been on the cards for three years

Lidl first earmarked the Mastrick store for a potential closure and relocating to a new site three years ago.

However, later that year it underwent a £500,000 refurbishment while confirming it was still looking to move.

Last year, the chain also shelved plans for a store in the Drakies area of Inverness, but still remains hopeful of opening its second shop in the Highland capital.

Lidl is looking for landowners to come forward with sites in “prominent locations” such as town centres and retail parks.

Site requirements for new stores include over 100 car parking spaces with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Lidl also wants sites to be at least 1.5 acres for the standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

It will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

If a site is identified, Lidl will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

30th anniversary for Lidl as it ‘doubles down’ on commitments

Lidl opened its first UK store in 1994 and now has over 960, with an estimated 8% market share. It has 32,000 employees across Scotland, England and Wales.

Chief development officer Richard Taylor said the supermarket is committed to ensuring all households have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is “stronger than ever”.

Mr Taylor said: “With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores, but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.”

The firm says new store openings will see it reach thousands of additional households across the UK and grow its record high market share further.