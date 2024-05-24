Health and Social Care Moray to consider 33 budget cuts to close £10.2million funding gap

Care home bed spaces could be reduced and care services, community hospitals and late night and weekend staffing arrangements face being overhauled as Health and Social Care Moray attempts to close a £10.2 million budget gap.

The agency, which is a Moray Council and NHS Grampian partnership, has described the mammoth task as the “most challenging situation” it has faced.

Senior managers have admitted it is “impossible” for services to continue to be run in the same way in the face of the financial challenges.

Instead, officials say it is critical health and social care is “transformed” to ensure increasing demand can be met.

Next week, board members will consider 33 different budget saving proposals that could close the deficit by £8.2 million – with the rest coming from reserves.

‘Open and honest conversations needed about budget’

Moray’s intergrated joint board (IJB), which runs Health and Social Care Moray, says its increasing costs are not being matched by extra funding from the council and NHS.

Papers published ahead of talks next week reveal the cost of living and high interest rates are contributing to pressures with a £4.2 million increase in staff costs alone.

Health and Social Care Moray’s budget pressures come as NHS Grampian faces its own £77 million budget gap and Moray Council has a £13 million financial headache next year.

IJB chairwoman Tracy Colyer said: “This is the most challenging situation we have faced as a board.

“We have no choice but to give the greatest consideration at next week’s meeting to opportunities to deliver health and care services differently whilst focusing on transformation.

“The savings proposals are about spending the money we have in the right places to care for and support the people of Moray who need it most.

“This could bring changes for many people and through open and honest conversations with all stakeholders, including our workforce, we will ensure voices are heard and concerns understood.”

Vice-chairman Dennis Robertson added: “Like all IJBs, local authorities and NHS boards across the country, we are facing extreme pressures on our budgets due to factors out with our control.”

How Health and Social Care Moray will close budget gap

Health and Social Care Moray has already made some changes to help close the budget gap.

From June 10, the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre will move from the Edgar Road retail park to a smaller space on Southfield Drive, off Thornhill Drive.

An even greater emphasis on care at home will also be used.

Chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram stressed budget pressures were unable to solved with one-off cuts, making redesigns essential.

He said: “The savings proposals to be considered by the board are not put forward lightly.

“In the face of increasing budget pressures, we are having to look even more closely and critically at every part of our operation and how best to balance demand against the limited resources available to us.

“Service transformation will support us to manage demand and deliver services as efficiently and effectively as possible so we can continue to achieve high-quality outcomes for the people of Moray.”

Savings to be considered by the IJB on Thursday, which will remain subject to consultations, include: