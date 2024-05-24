Health and Social Care Moray to consider 33 budget cuts to close £10.2million funding gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health and Social Care Moray to consider 33 budget cuts to close £10.2million funding gap

Senior officials have warned the huge funding gap is the "most challenging situation" the organisation has ever faced.

By David Mackay
Nurse standing holding hand of old man sitting.
Savings could affect the most vulnerable in the Moray population. Image: Shutterstock

Care home bed spaces could be reduced and care services, community hospitals and late night and weekend staffing arrangements face being overhauled as Health and Social Care Moray attempts to close a £10.2 million budget gap.

The agency, which is a Moray Council and NHS Grampian partnership, has described the mammoth task as the “most challenging situation” it has faced.

Senior managers have admitted it is “impossible” for services to continue to be run in the same way in the face of the financial challenges.

Instead, officials say it is critical health and social care is “transformed” to ensure increasing demand can be met.

Next week, board members will consider 33 different budget saving proposals that could close the deficit by £8.2 million – with the rest coming from reserves.

‘Open and honest conversations needed about budget’

Moray’s intergrated joint board (IJB), which runs Health and Social Care Moray, says its increasing costs are not being matched by extra funding from the council and NHS.

Papers published ahead of talks next week reveal the cost of living and high interest rates are contributing to pressures with a £4.2 million increase in staff costs alone.

Health and Social Care Moray’s budget pressures come as NHS Grampian faces its own £77 million budget gap and Moray Council has a £13 million financial headache next year.

Profile photo of smiling Tracy Colyer.
IJB chairwoman Tracy Colyer is also a Moray councillor. Image: Supplied

IJB chairwoman Tracy Colyer said: “This is the most challenging situation we have faced as a board.

“We have no choice but to give the greatest consideration at next week’s meeting to opportunities to deliver health and care services differently whilst focusing on transformation.

“The savings proposals are about spending the money we have in the right places to care for and support the people of Moray who need it most.

“This could bring changes for many people and through open and honest conversations with all stakeholders, including our workforce, we will ensure voices are heard and concerns understood.”

Vice-chairman Dennis Robertson added: “Like all IJBs, local authorities and NHS boards across the country, we are facing extreme pressures on our budgets due to factors out with our control.”

How Health and Social Care Moray will close budget gap

Health and Social Care Moray has already made some changes to help close the budget gap.

From June 10, the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre will move from the Edgar Road retail park to a smaller space on Southfield Drive, off Thornhill Drive.

An even greater emphasis on care at home will also be used.

Exterior of Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin.
The Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre will be relocated later this month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram stressed budget pressures were unable to solved with one-off cuts, making redesigns essential.

He said: “The savings proposals to be considered by the board are not put forward lightly.

“In the face of increasing budget pressures, we are having to look even more closely and critically at every part of our operation and how best to balance demand against the limited resources available to us.

Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram is keen for discussions to start on a proposed £9.5m savings plan to help balance the budget. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Health and Social Care Moray chief officer Simon Bokor-Ingram. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Service transformation will support us to manage demand and deliver services as efficiently and effectively as possible so we can continue to achieve high-quality outcomes for the people of Moray.”

Savings to be considered by the IJB on Thursday, which will remain subject to consultations, include:

  • Reduction of care home bed numbers by 10, and review of care home bed usage.
  • Redesign of community hospitals.
  • Cease use of locum staff at Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s.
  • Review of day services.
  • Reduce non-essential travel, training and weekend working.
  • Reviewing various contract arrangements, including transportation for children and adult services.

