Formartine United sign Scott Adams from Buckie Thistle; Lossiemouth land junior hotshot Brodie Christie

The Pitmedden outfit and the Coasters have bolstered their attacking options ahead of next term.

By Callum Law
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson is pleased to have bolstered his attacking options with the addition of Scott Adams.

The Pitmedden outfit have signed the 27-year-old from Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

Adams has been at Victoria Park for the last six years and prior to that had also been on loan to the Jags from Peterhead.

North Lodge Park manager Anderson reckons he can be an influential player for United next term.

He said: “He’s a player we’ve liked for a while and we’re delighted to have him on board.

“Scott is a goalscorer, but he’s got more to his game than that.

“I think his movement is up there with the best in the league and he’s somebody defenders don’t like playing against.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have signed Scott Adams.

“He’ll add a lot to our team, he’s also versatile and that’s an asset for any player to have.

“He can play through the middle, which I think is his preferred position, but he’s comfortable out wide as well which will definitely help us.

“We’re delighted to get him, we’ve tried a few times over the years and it’s pleasing to get it over the line.

“He’ll add to the competition in the squad, we’ve got good players here and hopefully Scott will help us continue to develop as a team.

“It should give the boys in the squad a lift to see we’ve signed someone of Scott’s quality.”

Christie makes Lossie move

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have also added to their attack by signing prolific junior striker Brodie Christie from Islavale.

Over the last two years Christie has netted 49 goals for the Keith outfit and helped them win the NRJFA Championship and the Elginshire Cup this season.

He joins the Coasters on a two-year deal and Grant Park assistant manager Ian Campbell hopes he will give them something extra in the final third.

Lossie were the third lowest scorers in the Highland League in 2023-24 and Campbell said: “We’ve been on the lookout for options to try to boost us in the final third.

“This season we conceded less goals and we were close in a lot of games, but we lacked that extra threat up front at times.

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell is delighted with the signing of Brodie Christie.

“We’ve watched Brodie quite a few times over the course of the season, he knows where the back of the net is and he’s impressed us.

“It’s about trying to find a player who can put the ball in the net for us more.

“It’s pleasing that Brodie wants to come to the club, as soon as he knew we were interested he wanted to come.

“It didn’t require any persuasion. I think players can see what we give local boys a chance.”

Meanwhile, Lossie are set to be without defender Ryan O’Halloran and forward Henry Jordan at the start of next season because they been posted away with the RAF.

