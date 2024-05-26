Man charged following disturbance at property near Elgin

A 43-year-old man is due in court following a disturbance at a property in the Linkwood area near Elgin.

Emergency services were called to a new-build property on Jasmine Drive on the outskirts of Elgin on Saturday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance at the scene at around 5pm.

Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested and charged and that there were no injuries reported.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Saturday, May 25, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Jasmine Drive, Elgin.

“Officers attended. There were no reports of serious injuries.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, May 27.”