Moray Man charged following disturbance at property near Elgin The 43-year-old is due to appear in court on Monday. By Ross Hempseed May 26 2024, 6:32 pm May 26 2024, 6:32 pm Jasmine Drive, Elgin. Image: Google Maps. A 43-year-old man is due in court following a disturbance at a property in the Linkwood area near Elgin. Emergency services were called to a new-build property on Jasmine Drive on the outskirts of Elgin on Saturday afternoon following reports of a disturbance. Police, fire and ambulance were all in attendance at the scene at around 5pm. Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested and charged and that there were no injuries reported. A police spokesperson said: "Around 5.10pm on Saturday, May 25, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Jasmine Drive, Elgin. "Officers attended. There were no reports of serious injuries. "A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Monday, May 27."