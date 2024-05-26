Peterhead sign former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead sign former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder on two-year deal

The Blue Toon's recruitment drive for the new season is already well under way.

By Danny Law
Harry McKirdy of Hibernian and Seb Ross of Forfar compete for possession of the ball. Image: Shutterstock.
Harry McKirdy of Hibernian and Seb Ross of Forfar compete for possession of the ball. Image: Shutterstock.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown was pleased to have finally landed midfielder Seb Ross.

The 24-year-old has joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal after leaving Forfar Athletic.

Ross was a youngster at Aberdeen before joining Cove Rangers in 2020.

He moved to Falkirk a year later before heading to Forfar in January 2023.

Brown believes Ross can be a major asset to the Blue Toon in League Two next season.

Sebastian Ross in action for Cove against Forfar. Image: Darrell Benns. 

He said: “Seb is one we have had to be really patient with, even back to last summer.

“It was no secret he is a player we have admired, having played with and against him.

“But we are delighted to get another top north-east talent signed and on board with us for the next couple of years.

“He knows the area, knows the league, knows some of the players and comes with good experience while still being a young age.

“We hope he can really see this as another platform to kick on and improve.

“He gives us versatility across the midfield to forward positions and we hope he can find a home here to show the output and goal contributions we know he is capable of, fulfilling his potential as he hits his peak years.”

More from Peterhead FC

Ben Armour celebrates scoring the winner for Peterhead against Dumbarton. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan 'delighted' after familiar face returns on one-year deal
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his winning goal against Stenhousemuir. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie joins Spartans
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe gets away from Clyde's Ross Lyon. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Conor O'Keefe departs Blue Toon for new chapter in Australia
Spartans' Blair Carswell gathers the ball under pressure from Scott Ross and Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown vows Peterhead will bounce back stronger from play-off heartache
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie hopes experience counts as Peterhead chase League One play-off final spot
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe opens the scoring against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Spartans 2 - Peterhead 1: Blue Toon co-boss Jordon Brown bemoans late play-off penalty…
Aberdeen FC youth player Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen teen star Alfie Stewart targets promotion glory with Peterhead alongside his Pittodrie idol…
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in a League Two match.
Peterhead making sure they are familiar with all of their potential rivals ahead of…
Peterhead captain Jason Brown.
'One of worst teams in Scotland' to promotion hopes: Peterhead's Jason Brown in rallying…
Peterhead's Robert Ward is tackled by Keith Bray. Image: Duncan Brown.
Elgin City boss thrilled to retain League Two status despite late Peterhead leveller