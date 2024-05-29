Elgin Brewers Fayre future uncertain as chain to cut more than 200 branches

Elgin’s Brewers Fayre is facing an uncertain future after the announcement of branch cuts across the UK.

The restaurant, on Linkwood Way next to the Premier Inn hotel, has served the community since the 1980s but locals say the venue has been closed for several weeks.

Last month, Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced plans to slash its chain of branded Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants by more than 200.

Despite reports of the Elgin restaurant being shut the operator said that the site is “open and trading as normal”.

A sign posted on the front door of the restaurant reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are only able to serve Premier Inn guests at the moment.”

Customers on social media said they had trouble booking tables at the venue.

Plans for Brewers Fayre restaurants

Whitbread plans to convert 112 of the restaurants into hotel extensions while closing 126 “loss-making” venues.

Whitbread said that restaurants will remain open until sales are agreed. If a site is set to lose a branded restaurant, a new integrated restaurant will be made within the hotel.

The decision to axe around 1,500 jobs across the UK is still subject to consultation.

Team members could be moved around businesses

A spokesperson for Whitbread said: “We are confirming we have announced proposals which could impact this site, but important to note they are subject to consultation. It’s also worth noting the site is open and trading as usual.

“We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support.

“We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.”