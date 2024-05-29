Elgin Brewers Fayre future uncertain as chain to cut more than 200 branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin Brewers Fayre future uncertain as chain to cut more than 200 branches

The restaurant is shut to the public and is only serving Premier Inn guests.

By Ena Saracevic
Brewers Fayre in Elgin
Brewers Fayre has served the Elgin area since the 1980s. Image: Google

Elgin’s Brewers Fayre is facing an uncertain future after the announcement of branch cuts across the UK.

The restaurant, on Linkwood Way next to the Premier Inn hotel, has served the community since the 1980s but locals say the venue has been closed for several weeks.

Last month, Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced plans to slash its chain of branded Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants by more than 200.

Despite reports of the Elgin restaurant being shut the operator said that the site is “open and trading as normal”.

A sign posted on the front door of the restaurant reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are only able to serve Premier Inn guests at the moment.”

Customers on social media said they had trouble booking tables at the venue.

Whitbread also operates the Premier Inn chains.

Plans for Brewers Fayre restaurants

Whitbread plans to convert 112 of the restaurants into hotel extensions while closing 126 “loss-making” venues.

Whitbread said that restaurants will remain open until sales are agreed. If a site is set to lose a branded restaurant, a new integrated restaurant will be made within the hotel.

The decision to axe around 1,500 jobs across the UK is still subject to consultation.

Team members could be moved around businesses

A spokesperson for Whitbread said: “We are confirming we have announced proposals which could impact this site, but important to note they are subject to consultation. It’s also worth noting the site is open and trading as usual.

“We recognise that this will be unsettling for our team members and we are providing them with dedicated support.

“We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.”

