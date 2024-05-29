Aberdeen firm Wood mulling ‘final’ takeover proposal worth nearly £1.6 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen firm Wood mulling ‘final’ takeover proposal worth nearly £1.6 billion

Middle East suitor confirms it will not raise the stakes again.

By Keith Findlay
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Sir Ian Wood House, Wood's headquarters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One of the north-east’s biggest employers, Wood, is mulling a ‘fourth and final” takeover proposal worth nearly £1.6 billion from a Middle East suitor.

Shares in Wood fell by almost 2.5% after it revealed it was “evaluating” the £2.30 per share approach.

Each unit of Wood stock was worth 185.6p at today’s market close.

The FTSE 250-listed project management and consultancy services giant is being courted by Lebanese company Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners.

The three previous proposals

Dar’s initial approach on April 30 was worth £2.05 per share.

It followed that up on May 14 with a proposal worth £2.12 per share.

Last Friday it said it was willing to pay £2.20 for each unit of stock.

Wood remains an active player in the UK North Sea.
Aberdeen-based Wood is an active player in the UK North Sea. Image: Wood

Responding to the latest proposal offering 10p more and valuing the Aberdeen firm at £1.59bn, Wood said: “The board, together with its financial advisers, is evaluating the final proposal and a further announcement will be made in due course.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made.”

No discussion between firms

Wood stressed it had not engaged with Dar, also known as Sidara, since the Middle East firm made its first approach

Dar has confirmed its latest proposed offer is final and will not be increased.

The potential deal is worth 30.4% more per unit of stock than Wood’s 52-week high share price, as of April 29 2024, excluding days when the firm was in an offer period.

Under City “put up or shut up” rules, Dar has until 5pm next Wednesday to either announce a firm intention to make an offer  – or walk away.

A Wood employee at St Fergus, near Peterhead.
A Wood employee at St Fergus, near Peterhead. Image: Wood

Wood’s global headcount totals more than 35,000 people, including about 4,500 in Aberdeen.

Earlier this year the company revealed pre-tax losses from continuing operations totalled £49.6 million during 2023, compared with losses of about £547m in 2022.

Revenue was 8.7% higher in the latest period, at £4.67bn.

Recruitment drive

The firm also said it was recruiting for 200 new jobs in Aberdeen and 500 UK-wide.

And at the start of this month it announced plans to create 40 new roles in a Granite City-led project to help French energy giant TotalEnergies reduce its carbon footprint.

Beirut-headquartered Dar describes itself as “one of the world’s leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, digital solutions and services, and project management for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water and the environment”.

More from Business

BHP has called for an extension to takeover talks with Anglo American (Anglo American/PA)
BHP walks away from £39bn bid for rival Anglo American
Global stock indices lagged on Wednesday and the pound hit new highs against the euro (Tim Goode/PA)
Global investors downbeat while pound nears two-year high against euro
Country Ways and residential accommodation on the corner of Holburn Street and Willowbank Road, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen shop and eye-catching mural on sale at offers over £365,000
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness
Ceva Animal Health says some stock may be available later in the season.
EAE vaccine shortage expected this summer due to batch failure
London’s Evening Standard newspaper is set to scrap its daily editions in favour of a weekly publication (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Evening Standard to drop daily edition in favour of weekly newspaper
GDP in Scotland rose 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024 (Alamy/PA)
Forbes welcomes figures showing return to growth for Scotland’s economy
NSA Scotsheep host farmer James Hamilton with Campbell Ewen and Irene Scott.
Farmers to be offered free post-lambing MOT at Scotsheep
A Phillips 66 Conoco fuel service station (Alamy/PA)
ConocoPhillips buying Marathon Oil in deal valued at 22.5 billion dollars
Bloomsbury publishes the Harry Potter titles (Paul Faith/PA)
Bloomsbury buys US academic publisher in ‘game-changing’ £65m deal