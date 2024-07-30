Hero Elgin shop manager saved life of man found with ‘blue lips’ in crashed car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero Elgin shop manager saved life of man found with ‘blue lips’ in crashed car

RNLI volunteer James Granitza ran to get a defibrillator and helped administer a shock that saved the passenger's life.

By Graham Fleming
James Granitza has been praised by the RNLI after his heroics. Image: RNLI
A hero Elgin shop manager saved the life of a man found in a crashed car.

James Granitza, 47, rushed to the aid of a driver who crashed outside of his shop on Thornhill Road last week.

Buckie RNLI volunteer James ran out from his workplace, The Floor Studio, after being alerted to a crash outside.

The crash occurred outside The Floor Studio in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

He found one of the passengers with pale skin and blue lips and shouted at two bystanders to pull the man outside of the car.

Thankfully, the bystanders were nurses and able to begin CPR while James ran to get a Public Accessible Defibrillator (PAD) mounted at a nearby shop.

James and the nurses were able to administer a shock which helped save the man’s life.

Impressively, the man was soon up and talking again soon after.

Defibrillator was donated by Keiran’s Legacy

The defibrillator was donated by Keiran’s Legacy, an Elgin charity that provides lifesaving equipment to communities in memory of 16-year-old Keiran McKandie.

The teen cyclist tragically died at the scene of a car crash in 2016; the nearest ambulance took 30 minutes to reach him and the first police vehicle to arrive had no life-saving equipment.

Speaking after the incident, James said “he just knew what to do” in that situation.

James said “Having been a cardiac responder for the Scottish Ambulance Service for the past seven years meant that reacting to the accident was like second nature, I just didn’t have to think about it, I just knew what to do.

Buckie lifeboat called to help burning fishing boat in the Moray Firth.
James volunteers at Buckie’s RNLI station, Image: Buckie RNLI

“In all the years I have been volunteering for the coastguards, RNLI and wildcats I have never seen such an amazing outcome from something that could have so easily been a tragic loss of life.

“The man was up and about and talking to his family on the phone only minutes after his cardiac arrest, just incredible.”

RNLI ‘incredibly proud’ of Elgin hero volunteer

Anne Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Buckie RNLI added: “We are all incredibly proud of James here at Buckie RNLI.

“His commitment to volunteering not just for the RNLI but also as a Community First Responder is inspiring, showing his dedication to saving lives.”

Conversation