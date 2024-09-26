The ONLY two pavements you can legally park on in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The ONLY two pavements you can legally park on in Elgin

Pavement parking is banned across Scotland, but there are two streets in the Moray town where you can still mount the kerb without getting a fine.

By David Mackay
Yellow car parked on kerb.
Pavement parking is only legally allowed on two streets in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Pavement parking has been banned in Scotland for five years but there are two streets in Elgin where it is now allowed.

Powers to fine drivers who block pathways were given to councils last year, in addition to the police, in an attempt to make streets safer for pedestrians.

However, exceptions to the blanket rule can be made by local authorities for specific reasons.

These include ensuring access for emergency services or 5ft of pavement would remain open if a car is parked on it.

Moray Council has made special allowances for pavement parking on two streets in Elgin.

Tight squeeze on pavements outside Elgin town centre homes

Concerns about pavement parking have been raised about Academy Street in Elgin town centre for several years.

Sections of the road are particularly narrow with the footpaths also unusually tight.

The road is one of the oldest in Elgin with it appearing on maps dating back to the 19th Century.

Looking up Academy Street with cars on pavement.
Academy Street is still narrow even when cars are parked on the pavement. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

As cars have become more popular and larger they have outgrown the road, making it difficult to pass unless they are parked on the pavement.

Special signs have been attached to walls to show pavement parking is allowed on Academy Street.

And parking bay markings have been painted across the pavement to show that drivers can leave their vehicles there.

Pavement parking sign.
Special signs show where pavement parking is allowed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The parking ban exemption on Academy Street only applies to the section between Moray Street and Alma Place. The rest of the road is wider or covered by double yellow lines.

Kerbside parking on Elgin streets

The only other street in Elgin where pavement parking is legally allowed is Mitchell Crescent.

The road is off the busy North Street heading towards Lossiemouth opposite the Golden Pheasant pub.

Pavement parking parking bay.
Parking bays are painted on the pavement on Mitchell Crescent. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Pavement parking is only allowed on the initial section of the road, which is again narrow and wouldn’t allow emergency vehicles to pass if cars were on the road.

Unusually the road then opens up into what could be considered a pavement island further down the street.

However, the area also has a dropped kerb for vehicle access so it appears as though parking may also be accepted in this area too.

Mitchell Crescent in Elgin.
Parking appears to also be accepted on a parking island on Mitchell Crescent. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Where else can you park on pavements in Moray?

Moray Council has also made special dispensation for pavement parking on the following streets outwith Elgin.

  • Burghead Road, Alves
  • Sutherland Street, Buckie
  • Seatown, Cullen
  • Queen Street, Dufftown
  • Park Street, Hopeman
  • Thom Street, Hopeman
  • Farquhar Street, Hopeman

