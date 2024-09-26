The ONLY two pavements you can legally park on in Elgin

Pavement parking has been banned in Scotland for five years but there are two streets in Elgin where it is now allowed.

Powers to fine drivers who block pathways were given to councils last year, in addition to the police, in an attempt to make streets safer for pedestrians.

However, exceptions to the blanket rule can be made by local authorities for specific reasons.

These include ensuring access for emergency services or 5ft of pavement would remain open if a car is parked on it.

Moray Council has made special allowances for pavement parking on two streets in Elgin.

Tight squeeze on pavements outside Elgin town centre homes

Concerns about pavement parking have been raised about Academy Street in Elgin town centre for several years.

Sections of the road are particularly narrow with the footpaths also unusually tight.

The road is one of the oldest in Elgin with it appearing on maps dating back to the 19th Century.

As cars have become more popular and larger they have outgrown the road, making it difficult to pass unless they are parked on the pavement.

Special signs have been attached to walls to show pavement parking is allowed on Academy Street.

And parking bay markings have been painted across the pavement to show that drivers can leave their vehicles there.

The parking ban exemption on Academy Street only applies to the section between Moray Street and Alma Place. The rest of the road is wider or covered by double yellow lines.

Kerbside parking on Elgin streets

The only other street in Elgin where pavement parking is legally allowed is Mitchell Crescent.

The road is off the busy North Street heading towards Lossiemouth opposite the Golden Pheasant pub.

Pavement parking is only allowed on the initial section of the road, which is again narrow and wouldn’t allow emergency vehicles to pass if cars were on the road.

Unusually the road then opens up into what could be considered a pavement island further down the street.

However, the area also has a dropped kerb for vehicle access so it appears as though parking may also be accepted in this area too.

Where else can you park on pavements in Moray?

Moray Council has also made special dispensation for pavement parking on the following streets outwith Elgin.

Burghead Road, Alves

Sutherland Street, Buckie

Seatown, Cullen

Queen Street, Dufftown

Park Street, Hopeman

Thom Street, Hopeman

Farquhar Street, Hopeman

