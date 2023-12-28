Everything you need to know about Dandy Lion, Elgin’s most colourful and divisive resident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about Dandy Lion, Elgin’s most colourful and divisive resident

Who paid for him? How much did he cost? What's with the design? These and all your other questions answered.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Dandy Lion with Elgin High Street behind.
Dandy Lion has supervised all before him on Elgin High Street since December 2016. Image: DC Thomson

Love him or loathe him, Dandy Lion has undeniably become a mane Elgin landmark since he was installed.

It was just days before Christmas when the monocle-wearing, cane-toting fibreglass installation was lowered into place in 2016.

And instantly one of Elgin’s most divisive talking points of the 21st Century was born.

So is Dandy Lion a hideous monstrosity or a much-needed dash of colour and fun?

Over the years a lot of myths have grown not just arms and legs but also mermaid tails.

We have compiled everything you need to know about Dandy Lion, Elgin’s most divisive resident.

How much did Dandy Lion cost and who paid?

The short answer is £7,000, but the more complicated answer is that to who paid for him.

There was controversy at the time Dandy Lion was installed due to concerns the money came from Moray Council’s ever-tightening budgets.

However, the installation of three statues in the town centre was actually funded by a project entitled Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere.

It aimed to tell the 1,000-year story of Elgin through its buildings and people.

Princess Anne with Dandy Lion behind.
Dandy Lion keeps a watchful eye over Princess Anne in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

Dandy Lion was by far the cheapest of the three with the Drummer Boy near St Giles Church and Wolf of Badenoch on the A96 at the west end of Elgin High Street both costing just over £50,000.

Moray Council did indeed lead the project, which also involved the Elgin Bid, Elgin Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, UHI, Johnstons of Elgin, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Moray Speyside Tourism, RGU and Elgin Museum among others.

The local authority also supported the £430,000 scheme with £120,000 of public finance. But it stressed at the time it was not responsible for the decision-making process, which came from an independent board.

The designs of the three statues were chosen from 10 entrants following a public vote, which had 752 responses.

What’s with Dandy Lion’s design?

Dandy Lion was inspired by the dandelion flower workers wore when travelling to Elgin to show they were looking for work.

The colourful beast is dressed in a red cashmere cardigan from the local woollen mills and has a mermaid’s tail due to him being on the site of the town’s historic fish market.

A top hat and monocle are the finishing touches to make sure this lion is looking particularly dandy.

Artist Vik Quickly with Dandy Lion.
Artist Vik Quickly, with her sculpture, Dandy Lion. Image: DC Thomson

Dumfries and Galloway-based artist Vik Quickly submitted the Dandy Lion design as part of a competition to win a commission for the sculptures.

As the statue was being installed she accepted it was likely to divide opinion, but said she hoped it would soon gain a following.

At the time, she said: “I wanted to create something fun, which would make people smile as well as representing parts of Elgin’s history.

The initial artist impression of Dandy Lion
The initial artist impression of Dandy Lion. Image: Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere

“I hope people will like it. It’s a little tongue in cheek but I hope it will brighten grey days.

“I’m sure kids will love it and I think it will become a great photo opportunity for visitors and locals.

“It’s a unique piece and I hope people will come to love him as I do.”

What Elgin residents thought of Dandy Lion when he was installed. 

What does Elgin think about the statue now?

Well, that depends on who you speak to.

As soon as Dandy Lion made his first bold appearance on the Plainstones, many called him a “monstrosity”, an “eyesore” or worse.

Dandy Lion with someone dressed as Dandy Lion for Halloween in front.
Johnny Kessack dressed as Dandy Lion for Halloween in 2017 to impress his son.

However, it was also praised as being a colourful addition to the High Street and attractive for children.

Very quickly websites based nowhere near Elgin started branding it as “Scotland’s most hated statue” among other unwanted titles.

Over the years though Dandy Lion has worked its way into the town’s psyche.

Someone holding cards inspired by Dandy Lion with the sculpture behind them
Dandy Lion inspired a range of cards from Elgin shop Pencil Me In. Image: DC Thomson

He has inspired a range of greeting cards with the title “haters gonna hate”, fronted a parking campaign telling motorists “leaving your car here is nae dandy”, inspired dapper Halloween costumes and had countless items propped on his head.

Despite the continuing hatred from some residents, he has never been seriously vandalised despite picking up some damage on his arm and monocle from foolhardy thrill-seekers trying to climb him.

Is Elgin a city? We dive into the archives to try and solve the question once and for all

