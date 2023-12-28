Everything you need to know about Dandy Lion, Elgin’s most colourful and divisive resident

Love him or loathe him, Dandy Lion has undeniably become a mane Elgin landmark since he was installed.

It was just days before Christmas when the monocle-wearing, cane-toting fibreglass installation was lowered into place in 2016.

And instantly one of Elgin’s most divisive talking points of the 21st Century was born.

So is Dandy Lion a hideous monstrosity or a much-needed dash of colour and fun?

Over the years a lot of myths have grown not just arms and legs but also mermaid tails.

We have compiled everything you need to know about Dandy Lion, Elgin’s most divisive resident.

If you have a question you don’t see answered leave a comment below or e-mail david.mackay@pressandjournal.co.uk

How much did Dandy Lion cost and who paid?

The short answer is £7,000, but the more complicated answer is that to who paid for him.

There was controversy at the time Dandy Lion was installed due to concerns the money came from Moray Council’s ever-tightening budgets.

However, the installation of three statues in the town centre was actually funded by a project entitled Castle to Cathedral to Cashmere.

It aimed to tell the 1,000-year story of Elgin through its buildings and people.

Dandy Lion was by far the cheapest of the three with the Drummer Boy near St Giles Church and Wolf of Badenoch on the A96 at the west end of Elgin High Street both costing just over £50,000.

Moray Council did indeed lead the project, which also involved the Elgin Bid, Elgin Fund, Historic Environment Scotland, UHI, Johnstons of Elgin, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Moray Speyside Tourism, RGU and Elgin Museum among others.

The local authority also supported the £430,000 scheme with £120,000 of public finance. But it stressed at the time it was not responsible for the decision-making process, which came from an independent board.

The designs of the three statues were chosen from 10 entrants following a public vote, which had 752 responses.

What’s with Dandy Lion’s design?

Dandy Lion was inspired by the dandelion flower workers wore when travelling to Elgin to show they were looking for work.

The colourful beast is dressed in a red cashmere cardigan from the local woollen mills and has a mermaid’s tail due to him being on the site of the town’s historic fish market.

A top hat and monocle are the finishing touches to make sure this lion is looking particularly dandy.

Dumfries and Galloway-based artist Vik Quickly submitted the Dandy Lion design as part of a competition to win a commission for the sculptures.

As the statue was being installed she accepted it was likely to divide opinion, but said she hoped it would soon gain a following.

At the time, she said: “I wanted to create something fun, which would make people smile as well as representing parts of Elgin’s history.

“I hope people will like it. It’s a little tongue in cheek but I hope it will brighten grey days.

“I’m sure kids will love it and I think it will become a great photo opportunity for visitors and locals.

“It’s a unique piece and I hope people will come to love him as I do.”

What Elgin residents thought of Dandy Lion when he was installed.

What does Elgin think about the statue now?

Well, that depends on who you speak to.

As soon as Dandy Lion made his first bold appearance on the Plainstones, many called him a “monstrosity”, an “eyesore” or worse.

However, it was also praised as being a colourful addition to the High Street and attractive for children.

Very quickly websites based nowhere near Elgin started branding it as “Scotland’s most hated statue” among other unwanted titles.

Over the years though Dandy Lion has worked its way into the town’s psyche.

He has inspired a range of greeting cards with the title “haters gonna hate”, fronted a parking campaign telling motorists “leaving your car here is nae dandy”, inspired dapper Halloween costumes and had countless items propped on his head.

Despite the continuing hatred from some residents, he has never been seriously vandalised despite picking up some damage on his arm and monocle from foolhardy thrill-seekers trying to climb him.