Former Auchterellon school janitor Norman Lawrence dies aged 82

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

For nearly his entire career, Norman Lawrence, who has died aged 82, performed public roles.

He was best known as a school janitor in Ellon over three decades but he also spent time as a coal delivery driver on rounds in Aberdeen, and as a bin driver and loader in Gordon.

Although he retired from Auchterellon Primary School 17 years ago, Norman was well remembered by staff who sent their condolences to his family.

Early years

Norman Lawrence was born in New Aberdour to farmer Robert Lawrence and his wife Elizabeth.

He completed both primary and secondary education at New Aberdour School and left aged 15.

It was a natural progression for a farmer’s son to continue to work the land and Norman spent around 20 years employed on farms at New Deer, New Byth and Ellon.

Coal rounds

He then joined coal merchant Mitchell and Rae of Newburgh and drove rounds, mainly in Aberdeen, an occupation that brought him into contact with the public.

Norman then joined the public sector as a local authority bin lorry driver and loader, spending a couple of years working in Ellon and the surrounding area before he joined the staff of Ellon Academy as a janitor.

Popular janitor

Norman spent 10 years at the academy before moving to Auchterellon Primary School where he remained for 20 years.

A family spokesperson, said: “Norman loved his work at the school and generations of children knew him.

“He was a quiet man but took great satisfaction in his work. After his death the family received a card from Auchterellon school saying he was a gentleman and nothing was too much trouble for him.”

Norman died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a short illness. His funeral took place on Friday, May 14. He is survived by his brothers Sandy and Robert and sisters Helen and Christina.

The family’s announcement can be read here.