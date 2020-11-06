Scottish election: SNP announce candidate list for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Former Moray MP Angus Robertson has taken a step forward to front-line politics after winning the selection contest to represent the SNP at next year’s election.

The party’s previous leader at Westminster, Mr Robertson was unseated by Scottish Conservative boss Douglas Ross in 2017.

He will fight for the Edinburgh Central constituency in May, which is currently held by the Scottish Conservative Ruth Davidson.

Fife incumbents win

In Fife, both incumbent MSPs in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline — David Torrance and social security cabinet secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville — won their contests to stand in May’s Holyrood vote for the party.

Mr Torrance fended off a challenge from former Kirkcaldy MP Richard Mullin.

In the race to replace outgoing MSP Roseanna Cunningham in Perthshire South and Kinross-shire, Jim Fairlie pipped former SNP front-bencher Stephen Gethins.

© NHS Grampian

Former SNP communications chief Fergus Mutch will represent the party for Aberdeenshire West, beating former MEP Christian Allard, among others.

Full list of candidates:

Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart

Aberdeen Donside – Jacqueline Dunbar

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – Audrey Nicoll

Aberdeenshire East – Gillian Martin

Aberdeenshire West – Fergus Mutch

Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray

Almond Valley – Angela Constance

Angus North & Mearns – Mairi Gougeon

Angus South – Graeme Dey

Ayr – Siobhian Brown

Banffshire & Buchan Coast – Karen Adam

Caithness, Sutherland & Ross – Maree Todd

Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley – Elena Whitham

Clackmannanshire & Dunblane – Keith Brown

Clydebank & Milngavie – Marie McNair

Clydesdale – Mairi McAllan

Coatbridge & Chryston – Fulton MacGregor

Cowdenbeath – Annabelle Ewing

Cumbernauld & Kilsyth – Jamie Hepburn

Cunninghame South – Ruth Maguire

Dumbarton – Toni Giugliano

Dumfriesshire – Joan McAlpine

Dundee City East – Shona Robison

Dundee City West – Joe FitzPatrick

Dunfermline – Shirley-Anne Sommerville

East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson

East Lothian – Paul McLellan

Eastwood – Colm Merrick

Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh Eastern – Ash Denham

Edinburgh Northern & Leith – Ben Macpherson

Edinburgh Pentlands – Gordon MacDonald

Edinburgh Southern – Catriona MacDonald

Edinburgh Western – Sarah Masson

Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire – Paul Wheelhouse

Falkirk East – Michelle Thomson

Falkirk West – Michael Matheson

Galloway & West Dumfries – Emma Harper

Glasgow Anniesland – Bill Kidd

Glasgow Cathcart – James Dornan

Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart

Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn – Bob Doris

Glasgow Pollok – Humza Yousaf

Glasgow Provan – Ivan McKee

Glasgow Shettleston – John Mason

Glasgow Southside – Nicola Sturgeon

Greenock & Inverclyde – Stuart McMillan

Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse – Christina McKelvie

Inverness & Nairn – Fergus Ewing

Kilmarknock & Irvine Valley – Willie Coffey

Kirkcaldy – David Torrance

Linlithgow – Fiona Hyslop

Mid Fife & Glenrothes – Jenny Gilruth

Midlothian North & Musselburgh – Colin Beattie

Midlothian South, Tweedale & Lauderdale – Christine Grahame

Moray – Richard Lochhead

Motherwell & Wishaw – Clare Adamson

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Alasdair Allan

North East Fife – Rhuaraidh Fleming

Orkney – Robert Leslie

Paisley – George Adam

Perthshire North – John Swinney

Perthshire South & Kinross-shire – Jim Fairlie

Renfrewshire South – Tom Arthur

Rutherglen – Clare Haughey

Shetland – Tom Wills

Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch – Kate Forbes

Stirling – Evelyn Tweed

Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay

Uddingston & Bellshill – Stephanie Callaghan

Renfrewshire North & West ended in a tie and will therefore go to a re-ballot.

Ballots remain open in both Argyll & Bute and Cunninghame North.

Six months until election

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Holyrood election six months from today will be the most important in Scotland’s history, and will determine our country’s future.

“Effective leadership during the global pandemic is proving a real boost to support for an independent Scotland.

“The SNP will continue to focus on what’s important to the people of Scotland, and each and every day we will work hard to retain the trust placed in us.

“Tory governments at Westminster that we didn’t vote for, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, can’t be trusted to work in Scotland’s interests.

“Our outstanding field of gender-balanced candidates will be proud to stand on the SNP’s strong record in government, and the right for people in Scotland to decide their own future.”