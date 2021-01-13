Where to watch and what to expect from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid lockdown announcement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More Covid restrictions could be announced for Scotland today.

Ms Sturgeon is due to update parliament at First Minister’s Questions from 12.30pm, and outline if any changes will be made to current restrictions.

The first minister previously warned new rules could be brought in to help curb the virus, despite numbers levelling out over the last week.

The Cabinet met yesterday to discuss potential new restrictions, with takeaways and click and collect services of particular concern.

At yesterday’s Covid briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: “The Cabinet discussed whether there are any areas – takeaway, click and collect services being two examples – where we think there is a need to further tighten restrictions to reduce the occasions and reasons for people to be out of their homes at the moment.

“It may not be about saying you cannot have takeaway at at all, but do we need to tighten up how that operates just to limit the potential for people coming together inside.”

It is thought that click and collect will not be stopped completely, but it could be restricted to only essential services.

That means the likes of Next and Currys may be forced to stop offering the service.

Drive-through takeaway services like McDonalds and Costa Coffee are also being looked at.

Concerns have been growing in Scotland about the number of people still going out and about.

Scots are expected to remain indoors unless they are going out for essential reasons, like shopping, exercise or work.

More than 5,000 people in Scotland have now died of Covid, with this figure expected to rise again over the next few weeks.

The country recorded 54 deaths yesterday, along with 1,875 positive tests.

The daily figure for positive tests has fallen from record highs of more than 2,500 last week.

You can watch the announcement on BBC Scotland, the Scottish Parliament website, or follow along with our live blog.