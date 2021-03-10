Analysis: ‘Teflon’ John Swinney no confidence vote is a reminder that jobs are on the line in Salmond saga

Something went wrong - please try again later.

“Teflon” John Swinney may have survived another bid to oust him but the experience should serve as a reminder that in the wake of a noxious Salmond inquiry, jobs and reputations are on the line.

Winding up the debate on Wednesday, Scottish Conservative MSP Miles Briggs – whose name the motion of no confidence was in – spoke of meeting Mr Swinney, then an MP, as a primary school pupil growing up in Bankfoot in Perthshire.

“I know that from friends and family who still live in Perthshire, and colleagues across this chamber, including myself, that John Swinney is a respected man,” Mr Briggs said.