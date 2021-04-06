Scottish Election 2021: Alex Salmond left out of next leaders’ TV debate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alex Salmond has not been invited to take part in the next televised leaders’ debate.

Set to take place on Tuesday April 13, leaders of Scotland’s five main political parties will go head to head in the live hustings on STV.

It follows a similar event on BBC Scotland earlier in the campaign.

The debate will begin with opening statements from each party leader, followed by initial discussion, cross examination between the leaders and closing statements.

STV political editor Colin Mackay will chair the event, which will be broadcast live.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will debate Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie, Scottish Lib Dems’ Willie Rennie and the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

No invite

Mr Salmond, who announced he was running on the North East regional list as leader of the Alba Party had previously said he should be included.

He wrote to broadcasting chiefs asking to be included and has previously not ruled out another trip to court if he was to be excluded.

The former first minister argued because his party was fielding 32 candidates, he should be included in the debates.

The Alba Party has zero representatives at Holyrood, and two MPs who defected from the SNP — Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey and East Lothian MP Kenny Macaskill.

Linda Grimes Douglas, head of news and current affairs at STV, said: “It’s a hugely exciting time for Scottish politics and our team is primed and ready to bring viewers the most comprehensive coverage of Election 2021.

“From our leaders’ debate and one-to-ones on Scotland Tonight, to analysis and on-the-night updates as part of special programming – alongside fully comprehensive ongoing updates from across the country on STV News at Six – we’ve got it covered.”