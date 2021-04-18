Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened on the campaign trail on April 18

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon accused Alex Salmond of putting independence at risk by trying to “bulldoze” his way to a Yes victory.

In an interview with Sky News, she also insisted her key NHS spending pledge is only a “backstop” and funding could be even higher than proposed by the SNP.

The Scottish Conservatives launched their rural manifesto with a pledge to ensure rural communities were not left behind during the recovery from the pandemic.

Good day

Perthshire South candidate Jim Fairlie. During a break from campaigning, the sheep farmer was spotted working the grill of his burger van which had been set up in Dundee’s City Square.

Bad day

Anas Sarwar. The Scottish Labour leader had to delay his party’s manifesto launch to Thursday due to a government coronavirus announcement on Tuesday.

Quote of the day

When I listen to people who talk about supermajorities they sound as if they think we can just bulldoze our way to independence, which is almost contemptuous towards those that we need to persuade.” SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon

Tweet of the day

SNP activist Marcus Carslaw found an election pole he liked while out on the campaign trail.

The SNP topping the poll in Dumbarton pic.twitter.com/TA296LDuB3 — Marcus Carslaw (@marcuscarslaw1) April 18, 2021

Number of the day

1,140 – the number of hours of free early years learning the Lib Dems would offer to two-year-olds.

What’s happening tomorrow?

The Scottish Conservatives launch their manifesto.