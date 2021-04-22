‘Damaged brand’: Alex Salmond not on Alba Party leaflets

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Campaign leaflets from the Alba Party have been posted out without a picture, comment or mention of leader Alex Salmond.

The ads, which have started dropping through letterboxes this week in anticipation of the vote on May 6, do not mention or feature the former first minister.

Polling conducted by us in the wake of Mr Salmond’s announcement of a return to frontline Scottish politics showed the party was likely to earn around 3% of the vote.

Our polling also showed Mr Salmond was less favourable among Scottish voters than Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Salmond is standing as a candidate on the North East list.

A number of former SNP politicians have defected to the group, including Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey and former justice secretary East Lothian MP Kenny MacAskill.

An SNP spokesperson said: “In a fortnight’s time, the people of Scotland will have a choice, whether to put Scotland’s future into the hands of Boris Johnson or put Scotland’s future in Scotland’s hands by re-electing Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister with Both Votes SNP.”

One SNP insider said: “This is odd, given he was on the party political broadcast on Wednesday night. Wonder if the penny is dropping he is a damaged brand”

‘Ego’

Responding to reports that Alex Salmond is not mentioned on Alba party leaflets, Alistair Carmichael MP said: “In ordinary circumstances you might think it would be hard to get a leaflet big enough for Alex Salmond’s ego but he seems to have realised that most Scots know now exactly what kind of man he is.

“If Alex Salmond gets elected again, we can be sure that the Alex Salmond show will relocate from Russia Today to the Scottish Parliament.

“Scotland deserves better than to spend the next five years arguing over independence. Voters should back Scottish Liberal Democrats to put recovery first.”

The Alba Party has been approached for comment.