Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 7

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning:
- Scottish election: Millions vote in Holyrood’s ‘most important’ election
- Peachy keen – or how the Scottish election became a battle for your second vote
- Here are 17 key battles that could decide the Holyrood election
- Scottish election fallout: Seven things that could unfold over the next few days
- ‘You’re a racist’: Nicola Sturgeon reacts to ex-Britain First deputy in street confrontation
- Expert criticises lack of focus on drug deaths during Scottish election campaign
- Scottish election turnout warning over those hit hardest by Covid
Coming up today:
- Counting begins at 9am but don’t expect first results until after 5pm.
- Follow our LIVE BLOG for all the action today as election races unfold
- We’ve got reporters at 15 counts around Scotland bringing you all the latest information and results as they happen, and analysis of what it all means in your communities.
- Our Election Hub Live news updates start at 12 noon – catch the streaming broadcasts every hour on our website, or on our Facebook page.
Get involved in the conversation: If you’ve got a constructive comment to make about the election results today, then use the #ElectionHub hashtag and we might include the best ones in our LIVE BLOG.
Latest UK elections news:
- Polls for Senedd election close ahead of Friday count
- Conservative win in Hartlepool by-election hailed as ‘momentous day’
- Blow for Starmer as Hartlepool elects Tory MP for first time in a generation
- Starmer faces a ‘mountain to climb’ after Hartlepool defeat
- What next for Labour after Hartlepool defeat?
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe