Alex Salmond says Alba judged a ‘success’ by ‘registering as a political party’

Former First Minister Alex Salmond says his party's "success" lies in "registering as a political party and registering on the political spectrum".
By Adele Merson
May 7, 2021, 2:04 pm Updated: May 7, 2021, 7:53 pm
The Alba Party candidate made an early appearance at the P&J Live on Friday where ballots are being counted for the Scottish Parliament elections.

The results of the north-east regional list – in which he is standing – will not be declared until Saturday.

Speaking to Northsound radio at the Aberdeen election count, the former first minister said: “I think our success is registering as a political party and registering on the political spectrum.

“To form a political party in a six-week period, to publicise, to get the activists and the members and the candidates and the programme – I don’t know if it’s ever been done before.

“I think time will tell if our argument that we’ve been putting forward proves correct.”

Mr Salmond’s party has regularly polled at just 3% of the list vote with pollsters predicting his party could struggle to pick up seats in this election.

