Alex Salmond says Alba judged a ‘success’ by ‘registering as a political party’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond says his party’s “success” lies in “registering as a political party and registering on the political spectrum”.

The Alba Party candidate made an early appearance at the P&J Live on Friday where ballots are being counted for the Scottish Parliament elections.

The results of the north-east regional list – in which he is standing – will not be declared until Saturday.

Speaking to Northsound radio at the Aberdeen election count, the former first minister said: “I think our success is registering as a political party and registering on the political spectrum.

“To form a political party in a six-week period, to publicise, to get the activists and the members and the candidates and the programme – I don’t know if it’s ever been done before.

“I think time will tell if our argument that we’ve been putting forward proves correct.”

Mr Salmond’s party has regularly polled at just 3% of the list vote with pollsters predicting his party could struggle to pick up seats in this election.