Politics Briefing: Everything you need to know for June 2

Welcome to The Press & Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that the north and north-east of Scotland will be moving down to Level 1 of coronavirus restrictions from midnight on Friday.

Plans to set up a new forum of leading Labour politicians from across the UK have been unveiled by the party’s leader in Scotland.

Nearly three million Scots have been left in limbo by “out of date” council-wide coronavirus restrictions, opposition parties have claimed, as hospitality leaders hit out at the move “from lockdown to slowdown”.

Aberdeenshire Council has decided it will “no longer support” a teacher training trust after its historic links to the slave trade were exposed.

Coming up today:

The Education Secretary will announce details of a school exams appeal system after pressure during the pandemic.

The Scottish Parliament will debate SNP Government plans for economic recovery.

In case you missed it:

Ferry fares could be cut for island residents and made free for young people following a major review being carried out by the Scottish Government.

The National Care Service will be operational within this five-year term of the Scottish Parliament, the Health Secretary has said.