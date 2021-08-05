Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 5

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
Top stories
- Labour leader Keir Starmer wants to set a date for the end of North Sea oil and gas – but admitted he still has to convince the public to “buy in” to the plan.
- Boris Johnson has insisted he is “not aware” of the controversial Cambo oil field proposal and has suggested that safe consumption rooms risk “encouraging people to take more drugs”.
- All of the main political parties at Holyrood say we should be moving to fully-electric cars – with some saying this needs to happen as quickly as within the next five years.
What’s on today
- Boris Johnson has arrived in Aberdeenshire on the second day of his trip north of the border.
Absolutely brilliant to welcome the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson back to Aberdeenshire this evening. 🇬🇧🏴 pic.twitter.com/kLsAmeZNIe
— Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) August 4, 2021
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s also continues his visit to Scotland.
In case you missed it
- 16 and 17-year-olds can register for vaccine appointment from Friday.
- Prime Minister promises not to flat-foot the cop bill for Cop 26.