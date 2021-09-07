Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: What will be in the new programme for government?

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the Scottish Government's programme for government today, outlining her policy plans for the next year.
By Adele Merson
September 7, 2021, 12:01 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her government's priorities for the next year later today.
Nicola Sturgeon will reveal her government's priorities for the next year later today.

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the Scottish Government’s programme for government today, outlining her policy plans for the next year.

The first minister postponed the unveiling of her government’s legislative programme last week, after agreeing to bring the Scottish Greens into government.

The programme for government is published every year at the beginning of September and sets out the actions the Scottish Government intends to take in the coming year and into the five-year term.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to set out her policy plans in the Scottish Parliament after 2pm this afternoon.

This will be followed by a two-hour debate where opposition MSPs will be able to challenge the SNP leader on her government’s priorities.

What will be in the new programme for government?

The programme for government comes after a power-sharing deal was agreed with the Scottish Greens, giving the party two junior ministers in the government.

The first minister is widely expected to set out plans for a second independence referendum after a draft bill was published shortly before May’s Holyrood election.

The co-operation agreement between the two parties includes securing a referendum within the current parliamentary session “on a specific date to be determined by the Scottish Parliament”.

Boris Johnson Scottish independence
It is likely more details will be given on plans for a second independence referendum.

The document states that if the Covid crisis has passed the “intention is for the referendum to be within the first half of the five-year parliamentary session”.

One of the key policies being pursued by the government is to offer free wraparound childcare for the lowest income families in a bid to make it easier for their parents to work, take part in training or study.

A “new vision” for health and social care will also be included in the programme, with the Scottish Government already consulting on plans to establish a new National Care Service.

Plans to provide a new system of wraparound childcare will be included in the programme for government.

The transition towards net zero, in response to the climate crisis, is almost certain to feature in the government’s plan, aided by the presence of Greens in government.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said she will “secure an economic recovery which is green and fair, and which delivers our ambition to become a net-zero nation”.

Both parties have also committed to reform the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) in the first year of this parliamentary session.

The proposals, which have grown into a far wider discussion around sex and gender, have proven controversial among some women’s rights groups.

What have opposition parties said?

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the SNP must “heed warnings” from the businesses community who he claimed are “fearful of the growing influence of the Greens and their extreme economic ideology”.

He called on the first minister to give proposals to rebuild Scotland’s economy “top billing” in her programme for government.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross wants the economic recovery to have “top billing” in this year’s programme for government.

The Highlands and Islands MSP said: “Nicola Sturgeon must avoid at all costs the uncertainty and damage that could stem from shunning the oil and gas industry, punishing car drivers or worst of all, seeking to break up the country in the middle of a crisis”.

Child poverty

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar pushed the two parties to make tackling child poverty one of their priorities for the new term.

He said: “By increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £40, we could wipe out a third of child poverty in Scotland in one move.

“This will transform thousands of lives and it is our best shot at meeting the legally-binding child poverty targets we are set to miss.

“The programme for government must tackle child poverty with the level of ambition and urgency it deserves – anything short of this is a dereliction of duty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal