VIDEO: ‘Stick to the day job’ – politicians’ Salmond saga spat

Tensions over the Alex Salmond saga spilled over into a House of Commons committee on Thursday.

SNP minister Ivan McKee furiously rebutted questions from Scottish Tory MP John Lamont over the affair, telling him to “stick to the day job”.

The row came a day after Nicola Sturgeon gave evidence to a Holyrood committee into the Scottish Government’s botched investigation of the allegations against the former first minister.

Ms Sturgeon condemned the “absurd suggestion that anyone acted with malice or as part of a plot against Alex Salmond”.

Ms Sturgeon’s predecessor alleges there was a “malicious and concerted” plot against him.

Oof all kicking off at Scottish Affairs,

Tory MP John Lamont tries to needle SNP minister Ivan McKee over the Salmond saga…doesn’t go down well pic.twitter.com/ouuNJ6jsus — Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) March 4, 2021

‘You’re embarrassing yourself’

Mr Lamont, addressing trade minister McKee at the the Scottish Affairs Committee, said: “It must be a really difficult time being an SNP minister just now, trying to focus on your job given the former first minister has been in court over serious sexual assault allegations, the wall-to-wall news coverage of the ongoing Scottish Parliament committee investigating the mishandling by the Scottish Government of those sexual assault allegations.

“How are you bearing up, Mr McKee?”

The SNP minister angrily shot back: “I’m absolutely fine, focused on the day job, Mr Lamont, and I would suggest that you do the same and stop trying to distract from the behaviour of the UK Government trying to ride roughshod over devolution – that’s what we’re here to talk about.

“Get back and do your day job, you’re embarrassing yourself.”