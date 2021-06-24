Tory MP launches campaign to get picture of the Queen in every household

Boris Johnson is being urged to back a campaign to get a portrait of the Queen into every British home and workplace.

Tory MP Joy Morrissey launched the initiative along with the British Monarchists Society claiming it would “unify” the nation.

Posting on social media, the Beaconsfield MP wrote: “I think this is a wonderful, patriotic and unifying campaign for our country.

“I will be writing to the prime minister to ask him to give it careful consideration and looking for opportunities to discuss further in Parliament.”

She added: “It is time to rediscover our pride in being British!”

The campaign has been widely mocked online, with many branding the idea “ridiculous”.

Reacting, Dragons’ Den business tycoon Deborah Meaden wrote: “Don’t be bloody ridiculous. Divisive, jingoistic and stinking of the portraits put up in fear in despotic countries.

“Our Queen deserves more respect than shallow display.”

The backlash comes as the UK Government faces criticism for encouraging school children across the UK to celebrate “One Britain One Nation Day”.

The Department for Education asked schools in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland to participate in the event, with children urged to sing a British nationalist song.

In response, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I have to say when I saw it on social media yesterday I assumed it was a spoof, I didn’t think it was real.

“I’m trying to imagine the outrage there would be if the Scottish Government was insisting or even encouraging Scottish school kids to sing some song about how great Scotland is.”