A pioneering new programme is helping primary pupils in the Highland Council area with the move to secondary school.

More than 2,500 children are being offered outdoor learning sessions ahead of the next chapter in their lives.

It comes after a year of disruption for pupils.

Educational charity The Outward Bound Trust has teamed up with Highland Council on the programme.

Each day, a selection of the 2,527 P7 pupils from 165 primary schools across the Highlands will take part in an interactive session before the end of June.

Outward Bound instructors, who are experienced at building rapport with young people, will run the sessions.

Each session has been designed to prepare pupils for what to expect at secondary school, and to meet the other students who will be joining them in August.

‘Value of this cannot be underestimated’

Martin Davidson is director for Scotland at The Outward Bound Trust.

He said: “Planned transition experiences are a key focus for P7 pupils every year as they aid and enhance the transition to secondary school.

“The relaxing of restrictions across Scotland means that young people in the Highlands can access this opportunity this year.

“The Highlands are a big patch to cover, and additional donations from supporters such as Mowi Scotland have enabled us to work with every P7 pupil.

“From Thurso High School to Ardnamurchan High School, Portree High School on Skye to Culloden Academy, all pupils will have had the same opportunity.

“After a year of disruption, the value of this cannot be underestimated.”

‘Fantastic and exciting programme’

The Highland Primary Transition programme is part of a wider initiative.

It is tailored to reflect the values of individual schools and support young people as they begin their secondary school journey.

John Finlayson, chairman of Highland Council’s education committee, said: “This is a fantastic and exciting programme for our young people in the Highlands.

“This project helps our young people transition to higher education.

“But it also helps them develop key skills such as problem solving, thinking flexibly and collaborating with others.

“These are essential skills that our pupils will need as they progress in their learning journey, and will benefit them greatly when they are ready to enter the workplace.”

The Outward Bound Trust “equips young people with a stronger sense of self-belief, able to cope better with stressful situations, and interact more positively with others.”