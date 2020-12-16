Oban Lifeboat gets creative with advent calendar telling its crew’s stories

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Volunteer fundraisers for Oban lifeboat have been sharing their crew’s stories through a special advent calendar.

In a year like no other, the volunteers have been determined to bring some festive spirit to their followers and supporters, both locally and further afield.

The station’s press officer, Leonie Mead, said: “The idea started as I was trying to think of ideas for Christmas publicity back in November.

“I wanted to include some of our station history and stories and it evolved from there.

“We’ve come up with 24 facts about our station, lifeboat and volunteers.

“I can’t share too much as it’ll ruin the surprise for our supporters, but the advent calendar can be followed through our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.”

© Supplied by Oban Lifeboat

As one of Scotland’s busiest single all-weather lifeboats, Oban’s volunteers have faced numerous callouts, despite lockdowns and government restrictions.

Ally Cerexhe, Oban Lifeboat’s coxswain said: “We are normally a busy station so our volunteers already dedicate a huge amount of time to call outs and training.

“But, this year we’ve faced more challenges. Additional PPE has been required and extra safety measures have been put in place to ensure we can continue launching throughout this pandemic.

“Our volunteers continue to risk their lives to save others.”

On Saturday December 19, the fundraisers will be holding their final pop-up shop before Christmas.

Sea Kayak Oban is hosting the event, which will be held from 10am-4pm.

The charity can also be supported through the RNLI’s nationwide Christmas Appeal at RNLI.org/Xmas.