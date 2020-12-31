Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Further snow and ice warnings have been issued after the coldest night of the winter so far – with a low of -10.2C recorded in the Highlands.

The reading at Dalwhinnie was the joint coldest recorded during 2020, the Met Office said last night.

Forecasters are predicting further disruption to travel, with a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in place across the vast majority of mainland Scotland through until 11am today.

The freezing temperatures are expected to cause difficulty on roads and pavements, with motorists and pedestrians being urged to take extra care if venturing outside.

And after some flurries earlier this week, forecasters say there could be more snow on the way.

More than one inch could fall, but this will largely be contained to areas of higher ground.

Other patches are expected to experience sleet and rain instead with parts of England affected.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An Atlantic frontal system looks likely to bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow to parts of southern England and South Wales, but the extent of any snow is very uncertain.

“There is then a risk of further snow moving south across Scotland, northern England and the Midlands.”

Motorists have been warned by the AA that stopping distances in icy conditions can be up to 10 times greater than usual.

The motoring organisation is also encouraging people to be prepared for all eventualities, stocking the car with the likes of waterproofs, a torch and emergency supplies if travelling amid a snowy weather warning.

Earlier this week police were forced to close a number of north and north-east snow gates, due to the hazardous conditions.