Highland firm creates Dennis the Menace’s tartan for 70th birthday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

He is known throughout the world for his iconic black and red striped jumper – but now Dennis the Menace has his own tartan to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Dennis’s Birthday tartan has been created by Highland-based Prickly Thistle in a unique collaboration with Beano Studios to celebrate “70 years of everyone’s favourite rebel”.

The “sustainable” tartan consists of Dennis’s favourite black and red colours, just like the jumper he has worn for seven decades.

The design will be officially launched on March 17 to mark exactly 70 years since Dennis first appeared in the Beano comic.

Hidden in the thread count is Dennis’s birthday day and month, surrounded by blocks of 70 threads.

Registration notes in the official Scottish Register of Tartans state: “This birthday celebration tartan was created to mark the 70th birthday of one of Scotland’s iconic comic characters, Dennis The Menace.

“Dennis first appeared on the edition cover of Beano on the 17th March 1951 and this tartan has been inspired by the dates and colours connected to this occasion. The colours represent the colours of Dennis’s jumper, black and red.”

Prickly Thistle describe themselves as the “tartan rebels”, with sustainability at the core of the company’s values, championing green energy, locally sourced labour, natural fibres that are kinder to the planet and recyclable packaging.

Dennis’ tartan not only celebrates his landmark birthday but also aims to help tackle the global climate emergency through a sustainable living message.

Prickly Thistle founder Clare Campbell, who designed the tartan, said: “To partner with a character like Dennis and a brand like Beano on this message is nothing short of perfect.”

Mike Stirling, editorial director of Beano Studios, said: “Dennis is a character that every kid can identify with because of his fun, rebellious attitude to life, and his red and black jumper has become iconic for rebels everywhere.

“Prickly Thistle have imbued Scotland’s national fabric, tartan, which has its own rebellious history, with Dennis’s famous colours to create a mischievous match.

“As a rebel born in Scotland, I’m sure Dennis will love his birthday tartan, but it can be worn by everyone – if you don’t have your own clan, join the Menace clan.”

Vanessa Andreis, Franchise Planning and Partnerships Director, Beano Studios, hailed the partnership with Prickly Thistle, adding: “For 70 years kids have read and laughed along with Dennis and now fans big and small can celebrate their inner rebel for the next 70 years in style.”

An artisan collection of products in Dennis’s birthday tartan, including jumpers, scarves and braces, will be available on March 17 via Prickly Thistle’s online shop.