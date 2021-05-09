Police launch desperate search for missing man in Angus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland has launched an appeal for information after a man went missing in Arbroath.

Mark Law was last seen at 8.25am in North Grimsby, Arbroath, on Thursday May 6.

The 42-year-old has links to the Angus area and is often seen in Edinburgh.

A police statement said: “He is white, around 5ft 9in in height, with short brown hair.

“When last seen, he was wearing a green tracksuit, a blue gilet and a dark coloured beanie hat.

“Mark takes daily medication and it is unknown if he has his medication with him. He has not been seen or heard from since Thursday and concern for his well-being is growing.”

If you have information on Mark’s whereabouts, call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1096.