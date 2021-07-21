Forfar neighbours share cash windfall after People’s Postcode Lottery win

Three neighbours on a Forfar street have shared a £90,000 prize after winning in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode – DD8 3LU, which covers the North Loch Road area – was pulled out the draw this week.

It means the winners – who have chosen to remain anonymous – each take home £30,000.

‘The sun is shining on Forfar’

Danyl Johnson, ambassador for the People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “The sun is definitely shining on Forfar especially for the three lucky locals netting £30k.

“A big congratulations to each of the winners. I hope they all enjoy celebrating their win and have fun spending the cash.”

Throughout July a postcode is being picked each day – with players receiving £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

At least a third of ticket sales in the competition go to charities, with more than £750 million raised for good causes so far.