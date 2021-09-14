Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

‘It’s been truly horrific’: Seabirds continue to wash up dead or starving

By Kieran Beattie
September 14, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Guillemots in the care of the Blue Highlands Bird Rescue Centre, run by founding director Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti, centre.
A rescue centre owner says the mystery of why hundreds of emaciated seabirds keep washing up on Scottish shores has been like “living in hell”.

In recent weeks, there has been an unusual increase in reports of birds either starving or deceased on beaches all along the east coast, all the way from “Orkney to Northumberland”.

Mostly young guillemots, the animals have been found to be severely underweight, however, no concrete explanation of why they’re starving has yet been found.

Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti, founding director of the Blue Highlands Bird Rescue centre in Brora, said her organisation has taken in “several hundred” seabirds over the past few weeks, and they have been “absolutely emaciated, properly starving, and often exhausted beyond recovery”.

‘You’re essentially on a death watch and you feel helpless’

An underweight guillemot being weighed at the Blue Highland Bird Rescue.

Of the recent intake of surviving birds, dropped off to the centre from beaches all the way from Dornoch to Thurso, around 90% of them have died.

The ongoing situation has been hard for the centre’s staff, who pride themselves on releasing recovered birds back into the wild.

Lady Broscova-Righetti said: “It’s just been terrible for us, it’s been truly horrific, honestly.

“It must be at least triple what we’ve had at this time compared to previous years.

Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti with Victoria and Maximus the Eagle Owls at Blue Highlands Raptor Rescue, Brora. Picture by Sandy McCook

“In previous years we’ve been able to rehabilitate quite a lot of them and get them back into the wild, but this year it’s different.

“Many of them, they come in and there’s nothing that can be done, and their bodies are rejecting all the food,  it’s horrifying, you’re essentially on a death watch and you feel helpless.

“It’s like fighting an invisible enemy, because we can’t stop whatever it is that’s making this happen.”

Another of the birds in the care of Blue Highland Bird Rescue.

Within one three-day span last week, Blue Highlands took in 12 guillemots, and all died within 12 hours except one, which is in critical condition and weighing around just 500g, far below the healthy weight for a healthy animal.

Lady Broscova-Righetti added: “It’s not a simple case of a bird flying into a window, or getting caught in fishing line, there’s no tangible thing to blame here, it’s something that’s out of our ability to directly address.

“It’s like living in hell, and all we can do is comfort them at the end, give them pain medication, keep them hydrated, and give them a nice warm place to die.

“And that’s not our primary function.”

The rescue centre has managed to successfully reintroduce a worryingly small percentage of recent guillemot residents back into the wild, and each release has been an emotional moment for the team.

‘Bizarre’ behaviour like swimming up rivers and getting close to humans reported

Francis Daunt, a seabird ecologist with the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH), explained that not only has there been an increase in deaths being reported along the east coast, but there have been a number of sightings of “bizarre” behaviour.

Guillemots have been spotted going up rivers, which is very unusual for seagoing birds, and getting unusually close to humans, which they tend to avoid.

He said the strange sightings indicate the desperation of the animals.

Mr Daunt said: “What’s happened in the past three weeks is that guillemots have been turning up dead in quite large numbers on the east coast, spanning from Orkney to Northumberland.

“Not only that, but we’re seeing a lot of strange behaviour by live birds.

“Guillemots are marine birds, they never go up rivers, and you’ve got bird watchers who have watched their local stretch of river for more than 20 years who are seeing guillemots for the first time, so there’s something very funny going on.”

What are some of the potential causes?

He explained there are a number of potential causes for the mass deaths and starvation, but right now the true cause, or causes, remains unknown.

A number of potential reasons have been pointed to, including disease, climate change, contaminants, or the behaviour of prey species.

Mr Daunt continued: “The dead birds are emaciated, they are literally skin and bones. You feel them and there’s nothing to them, we picked up some corpses, and they are about half the weight they should be, which is extraordinarily light.

“The key question is what are they dying from?

Guillemots recovering at the New Arc wildlife centre in Aberdeenshire.

“Is it straight starvation because there’s not enough food, or is there some other factor, like disease, that ultimately leads to death by starvation?

“The other issue is this paradox of people seeing birds feeding right up on the coasts, flocks of birds feeding on fish in large numbers.

“So what’s going on? Because if they’re feeding on fish, normally a seabird would be fine, they’re getting their food, and so why are they dying?”

What can be done?

He said although there are no satisfying answers yet, the UKCEH is working to find them.

Mr Daunt continued: “The marine environment is so hard to study, you can’t just walk into it like you can a woodland and measure all the plants, so we take a very considerate, long-term view and measure what we can, and do our best.

“So we will hopefully unearth the cause, but in all honestly quite often they do remain a mystery, these curious events.”

