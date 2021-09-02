Romantic rugged island off Highland coast could be yours for just £50,000

An error occurred. Please try again.

The rugged and romantic island Càrn Deas off the north-west Highlands has gone up for sale for £50,000.

The remote outpost in the Summer Isles archipelago, near Ullapool, can only be accessed by a 25-minute boat journey from mainland piers by private arrangement.

Sailors need to anchor off the coast and then go ashore by dinghy.

However, the sellers believe the 22-acre island offers unparalleled access to nature, including stunning night skies, rich birdlife and dramatic coastline views.

What is the history of Càrn Deas?

Càrn Deas has all the mystique a buyer looking to escape to the wilderness might be looking for.

The archipelago is so named because crofters historically grazed their sheep on the land.

Only a small shingle split, which is independently owned and not part of the sale, connect the isle to the neighbouring uninhabited islands.

The owners of the largest island, Tanera Mor, operate the local post and issue their own unique Summer Isle postage stamps, which are sought after by collectors.

Past issues have featured the wonderful array of plants, birds and wildlife.

‘It lies in natural undisturbed beauty’

Càrn Deas is in the Assynt-Coigach national scenic area with views of the mainland to the east and Outer Hebrides to the west.

The surrounding water, which is warmed by the Gulf Stream, is used for sailing as well as scuba diving and snorkelling.

Porpoises, dolphins and whales are not uncommon alongside mackerel, cod, crabs, lobsters and langoustines.

Fenning Welsted, partner at agents Goldcrest Land and Forestry, said: “The wonder of Càrn Deas lies in its natural undisturbed beauty. Here, you can truly escape from reality, take a deep breath and enjoy what nature can offer.

“It is a lovely space to camp and live off what you’ve caught from the sea, swimming, kayaking or sailing by day and enjoying the huge unpolluted skies by night.”

The island is on the market for offers over £50,000. For further details contact Mr Welsted by calling 0131 378 6122 or by emailing office@goldcrestlfg.com