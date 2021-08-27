Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland records new high as Covid cases continue to surge

By Lauren Taylor
August 27, 2021, 1:53 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Scotland records new high in Covid case numbers.
Scotland records new high in Covid case numbers.

Covid cases in Scotland have hit their highest since the pandemic began for the second time this week.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures revealed a total of 6,835 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, 5,021 new cases of the virus were recorded, which was the highest number of new cases in a 24 hour period at the time.

Amid high case numbers, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held an unscheduled briefing on Friday afternoon.

Although the first minister ruled out a circuit breaker, she warned that restrictions may return to Scotland to curb the increasing cases.

There were 479 people in hospital yesterday with the virus, and a further 47 in intensive care.

Four people have died from coronavirus.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Lothian.

NHS Grampian recorded 341 new cases in the last 24 hours, with Aberdeen City accounting for 171 of those new cases.

Aberdeenshire recorded 145 new cases and Moray recorded 25 in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government vaccine roll-out, 4,095,463 people have received the first dose and 3,629,482 have received their second dose.

During her briefing the first minister said 70% of 30 to 39-year-olds have also had both doses.

For those aged 18 to 29 years old, 74% have had first doses and 46% have had second doses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.