International eventers ‘heartbroken’ after four horses die in A9 Perthshire crash

International eventer Nick Gauntlett said he is “heartbroken” after four horses he was travelling with were tragically killed in a crash on the A9.

The eventer, whose stables are based at Chescombe Farm in Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire, was on his way to international horse trials at Blair Castle when his vehicle broke down on the A9 south of Perth on Tuesday afternoon.

Just a short time later he and his party watched on in horror as a lorry crashed into their horsebox stranded on the hard shoulder.

The accident triggered a major emergency response including an air ambulance while the A9 was closed for seven hours.

Two of the horses were killed outright while two others had to be euthanised at the scene by vets.

Among the horses was the respected Party Trick and the other three belonging to Californian owner and eventer Sophie Hulme, now based in the UK.

Two people from one of the vehicles were also taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Tragic loss

Heartfelt tributes and messages of support have flooded in after Nick and his wife, Amanda, broke the news on social media.

A statement posted on Nick Gauntlett Eventing’s Facebook page, read: “Tough day… maybe an understatement.

“My amazing family are fine and that is definitely the main thing, but today we lost Party Trick and three of Sophie Hulme’s horses.

“Having broken down just 30 minutes from Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials we sat on the grass verge and watched a lorry plough into our truck.

“You don’t need the details but we lost all four horses on board.

“We are obviously all heartbroken.

“Thank you everyone for your words of support and offers of help.

“The eventing world yet again proving what at an amazing family it is.”

Meanwhile, Sophie, who lost three horses in the tragedy, said: “My world is completely upside down.”

She added: “I was not with them, I was already at Blair about to get the stables ready.

“I am so absolutely devastated and at a loss for words.

“Three of my lovely horses my precious babies are gone.

“Taken far too soon from this world.

“My beautiful Charisma and Feyre are gone and my lovely Fintan as well.

“I’m so sorry for Nick and Amanda and for their loss.

“The world can be such a cruel place. ”

Eventing world pays tribute

The trials at Blair Castle are due to begin on Thursday and run until Sunday.

Ahead of the event, many from within the horse and eventing world offered condolences online.

Iain Jardine Racing said: “Our heartfelt sympathies to Nick Gauntlett Eventing Team.

“It’s difficult to get your head around what they must have gone through yesterday.

“Stay safe everyone.”

Equestrian Life Magazine, posted: “Incredibly sad.

“My heart goes out to you all.”

Organisers of the Blair Castle event have also paid tribute.

A post on the event’s Facebook page read: “Both British Eventing and the organisers of Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials send their heartfelt sympathies to Nick, his wife and children, Sophie Hulme, Nick’s team, the owners and the horses’ grooms, and all involved with them.

“Nick lost Party Trick, while Sophie Hulme lost three horses.

“Heartbreaking.

“Eventing is a family and what support we can provide we will.

“We are grateful that no one in Nick’s lorry was injured in the accident.”