Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Aberdeenshire councillor quits SNP after deal with Greens

By Adele Merson
August 23, 2021, 9:17 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Geva Blackett has resigned from the SNP.
Geva Blackett has resigned from the SNP.

An SNP councillor has resigned from the party claiming “government policy is being made with little or no understanding of the challenges remote rural communities face”.

Geva Blackett, who represents Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, said “many rural jobs are under threat” as a result of the co-operation agreement struck between the SNP and Greens on Friday.

Announcing her resignation online, she said “involvement from the Green Party will no doubt see an agenda damaging to many of you pushed through to the statute book with no thought about the wider impact”.

The councillor highlighted the “uncertain future” of Aboyne Hospital and the “apparent disarray of the Scottish Ambulance Service”, as two examples of the Scottish Government failing to understand rural communities.

Nicola Sturgeon and Patrick will work together in government.

An agreement between the SNP and Greens, which will see two Scottish Green MSPs enter government and move towards a shared policy platform, was announced on Friday.

The Scottish Conservatives have raised concerns the power-sharing deal could be “potentially devastating for the energy sector and the north-east of Scotland in general”.

‘I need to speak out’

In a statement posted online, Ms Blackett said: “On occasions I need to speak out against what is happening and that is impossible to do as an elected member of a party in government.

“If the SNP were in opposition and another political administration holding the reins of power in Holyrood, it would be different; I could be as critical as needed.

SNP-Green deal: Everything you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon’s new Holyrood ‘coalition’

“But they are not and therefore I cannot. Thus, my decision to serve you as an independent voice without political constraint.”

Ms Blackett added that she will not be resigning as a councillor “for the simple reason that by-elections are expensive, costing the already stretched public purse many thousands that with the council elections mere months away, cannot be justified.”

However, former SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, who stood in Aberdeenshire West in May’s Holyrood election, tweeted that Ms Blackett should quit as a councillor.

She previously revealed to the Press & Journal that she will not be standing for re-election to Aberdeenshire Council next May, stating “party politics isn’t for her”.

‘Significant pressure on services’

Responding to the claim the Scottish Ambulance Service is in “apparent disarray”, a spokeswoman said: “Like the whole of the NHS, we are currently experiencing significant pressure on our services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Restrictions easing, staff isolating and lengthy hospital patient handovers have unfortunately resulted in an increase in delays to ambulances reaching non-emergency patients.

“Our highly committed staff are working tirelessly in these challenging times to respond to patients as quickly as possible and investment in new ambulance staff, new ambulances and the latest equipment to support communities in the north of Scotland continues at pace.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.