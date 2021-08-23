Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands By Kirstin Tait August 23, 2021, 9:25 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm Debbie Newlands is missing from Westburn Road in Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland. Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Aberdeen woman. Debbie Newlands was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday on Westburn Road. The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins, of large build with black hair. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers. She was also carrying a red over the shoulder handbag. Missing Person Appeal – Debbie Newlands (51) #Aberdeen Have you seen Debbie? She has been reported missing & was last seen 330pm Sun 22/08/21 in Westburn Rd area. Contact Police on 101 ref PS-20210822-3573More details 👇https://t.co/A43p53eQJh pic.twitter.com/GKoJneBgPS — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 23, 2021 Police have now confirmed she has been traced “safe and well”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.