Appeal to trace missing Aberdeen woman Debbie Newlands

Police have launched an appeal to help trace a missing Aberdeen woman.

Debbie Newlands was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday on Westburn Road.

The 51-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins, of large build with black hair.

She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a white T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

She was also carrying a red over the shoulder handbag.

Police have now confirmed she has been traced “safe and well”.