Home News Scotland

Dominic Cummings causes a stir in Ullapool pub while on holiday

By David Mackay
August 13, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Dominic Cummings has been spotted enjoying a family holiday in Ullapool.
Dominic Cummings has been spotted in Ullapool on a summer holiday.

Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor is understood to be visiting the Highlands with his family.

Locals have reported seeing the Brexit mastermind enjoying some of the local facilities – although it is understood his arrival in one pub caused a bit of a stir.

One reported seeing Mr Cummings visit The Ceilidh Place hotel and restaurant in the village for dinner.

Dominic Cummings is reportedly on holiday in the Ullapool area. Photo: PA

It is understood his arrival initially prompted a political discussion before he stayed for the rest of the evening.

One local said: “He’s just visiting with his family for a holiday like anyone else would.”

Who is Dominic Cummings?

Mr Cummings has continued to court controversy since leaving Downing Street in November last year.

He was one of the most prominent figures in the Brexit referendum in 2016 as the campaign director for Vote Leave.

When Mr Johnson became prime minister in July 2019 he appointed Mr Cummings as his most senior advisor – putting him at the heart of government in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

But at the height of lockdown last year, he caused a huge row after driving his family 260 miles north from his London home to his parents’ estate in County Durham.

At the time he and his wife had Covid-19 symptoms.

While staying in a separate cottage on the estate Mr Cummings and his family visited Barnard Castle, a local tourist hotspot, to sit near a riverside. He claimed he had made the 30-mile trip to “test his eye sight”.

In November, he left his role at Downing Street due to internal power battles.

Since then he has aimed considerable criticism at Mr Johnson, describing him as “useless” as prime minister and him having “no interest” in the job.

Last month, he admitted he was now working to bring an end to the prime minister’s tenure and said the sooner Mr Johnson leaves No 10 “the better”.

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.