Chimney sweep banned from roads again after second drink-drive conviction

The Highlands’ first female chimney sweep lost her driving licence for a second time after admitting a further drink-drive offence in two years.

Carolyn Naisby of Rose Street, Avoch, had already been banned for a year in 2019 and the disqualification ended in January last year.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 10 months later, an anonymous tip-off led police to issue a look-out for the 40-year-old, who was suspected of being over the limit.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff Gary Aitken that her van was stopped near her home on October 10 2020 and a breath test proved positive.

He said: “She openly admitted she had consumed two pints and co-operated fully with police.”

She admitting driving with 42mcgs of alcohol in her system, in excess of the 22mcgs limit.

‘It was a foolish misjudgement’

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson said his client was the first female chimney sweep in the Highlands and covered an area from Helmsdale to Kingussie.

He said: “It was a foolish misjudgement. She has been in business for 17 years and the first time she was disqualified, she employed a driver.”

He added that her business has struggled with lockdown and her having sustained a leg break.

Naisby was fined £640 and banned from driving for three years.