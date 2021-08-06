Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chimney sweep banned from roads again after second drink-drive conviction

By David Love
August 6, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Drink driver Carolyn Naisby was the Highlands' first female chimney sweep.

The Highlands’ first female chimney sweep lost her driving licence for a second time after admitting a further drink-drive offence in two years.

Carolyn Naisby of Rose Street, Avoch, had already been banned for a year in 2019 and the disqualification ended in January last year.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told that 10 months later, an anonymous tip-off led police to issue a look-out for the 40-year-old, who was suspected of being over the limit.

Fiscal depute David Morton told Sheriff Gary Aitken that her van was stopped near her home on October 10 2020 and a breath test proved positive.

He said: “She openly admitted she had consumed two pints and co-operated fully with police.”

She admitting driving with 42mcgs of alcohol in her system, in excess of the 22mcgs limit.

‘It was a foolish misjudgement’

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson said his client was the first female chimney sweep in the Highlands and covered an area from Helmsdale to Kingussie.

He said: “It was a foolish misjudgement. She has been in business for 17 years and the first time she was disqualified, she employed a driver.”

He added that her business has struggled with lockdown and her having sustained a leg break.

Naisby was fined £640 and banned from driving for three years.

