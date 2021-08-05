Regional breakdown: One death in Aberdeenshire as more than 1,300 new cases in Scotland recorded

One person in Aberdeenshire has died from Covid in the last 24 hours, today’s figures have revealed.

A total of 11 deaths have been recorded across Scotland, along 1,381 new cases of the virus.

It is the third day in a row that case numbers have gone up slightly, increasing from 1,271 yesterday.

Positive cases totalled 118 in Grampian.

Hospital figures have been on a steady decrease for the last few days. It was reported on Tuesday that 406 people were in hospital from coronavirus, that figure is now 381.

The number of people in intensive care due to Covid-19 has also fallen from 58 to 55.

The vaccination drive is also progressing steadily with 2,185 people receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine bring the total to 4,018,503.

A total of 19,353 received their second dose bring the number of people fully vaccinated to 3,268,887.

16 and 17 year olds to receive vaccine

Yesterday, it was announced that teenagers aged 16 and 17 will be able to register for a vaccine appointment online from Friday.

Ministers expect everyone in this age group to have been offered a jab by the end of September. It follows the recommendation of the UK’s vaccine advisory body to extend the vaccine roll-out.

According to Census data, that means around 109,000 young people will be eligible for a first dose of a Covid vaccine. Recommendations to offer a second dose are to come in due course.

Health boards in Grampian and the Western Isles have already started rolling out the process to offer youngsters their jab.