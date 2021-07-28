Highland footballer admits being drug dealer after £12,000 of cocaine found in garden

A former Highland League footballer today admitted being a cocaine dealer.

Gordon Finlayson, 27, who has played for Elgin City, Brora Rangers and Forres Mechanics and won the 2019 North Caledonian League player of the year award at Alness United, changed his plea on the second day of his trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The jury previously heard how drugs and cash were found in a police raid on his house in Shillinghill, Alness, as well as in a car he hired a week before the search.

Bags sometimes used by dealers were also found in a jacket bearing the Alness United logo.

Suspicion fell on Finlayson on September 22, when a bag of cocaine was found in a bush in the Easter Ross town’s communal garden.

Bag of white powder found in garden

Fiscal depute Robert Weir told the court that Gemma Lennox, who lived nearby, was pruning bushes in a community garden in Shillinghill when she discovered a bag of white powder.

Mr Weir said: “She showed it to her partner and then handed it over to police. Later that day, Finlayson approached her three times with regards to losing something in the bush.

“He first claimed he had lost a ball in the bush and the second and third time he claimed his friend had lost a very important bag in a more distressed state.

“She then left and observed Finlayson and his brother searching the bush. Later that day, Finlayson attempted to add her via Facebook, which she declined, and his brother attempted to call her via Facebook messenger.”

Mr Weir told Sheriff Margaret Neilson that the 122g of cocaine had a wholesale value of £5,000 and a maximum street value of £12,100.

Finlayson gave ‘no comment’ interview

Yesterday former police constable Russell Leslie told the court colleagues obtained a warrant and searched Finlayson’s house on October 19.

He said various bags were found, including in the football club jacket, and £300 in cash, bank statements and a notebook in Finlayson’s bedroom.

Mr Leslie said a tub of white powder was found on top of a fridge.

He said: “Two bags of white powder later confirmed as cocaine were found in the rented vehicle, as well as £1,400 in cash in the centre console of the Peugeot. Finlayson’s wallet was also on the back seat.”

He confirmed to fiscal depute Robert Weir that 18.7g of cocaine were recovered. No value was given.

Finlayson was then arrested and questioned, but he largely gave a “no comment” interview, the jury heard.

He denied knowledge of ownership of the club jacket but admitted he had played for them.

He also said he had not seen any of the cash and denied knowledge of the September drugs find in the community garden.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann reserved his comments on behalf of first offender Finlayson until a background report had been prepared.

Finlayson’s bail was continued and he will be sentenced next month.